Looking for Meaningful Work? Seminole Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming are Hiring

Looking for Meaningful Work? Seminole Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming are...

There are THREE separate hiring events listed at separate locations:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino…will host an open call job fair on Wednesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hiring event will take place in the ballrooms at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Seminole Gaming team member benefits include weekly pay, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, a free meal on every shift and career growth opportunities.

Positions are available in the following departments:

Accounting Housekeeping Cash Operations IT Construction and Design Marketing Customer Care Players Club DAER Day Club and Night Club Poker Facilities Public Space Finance Purchasing Food & Beverage Security Front Desk Table Games Hard Rock Cafe VIP Services

Candidates must bring copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card and, if required, a work authorization. They should also dress to impress. Prior to the event, candidates must complete a work application on www.gotoworkhappy.com.

For a full list of available positions please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Ballroom Area, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, Florida.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be staging a career fair to fill 300 positions on Tuesday, May 24, anytime between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Interviews and offers will be made on the spot with $50,000 in sign-on bonuses to share.

Perks include $500 sign-on bonuses for the first 100 offers (after 90 days of employment), comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, a wardrobe department providing uniforms and career growth opportunities.

Positions are available in cash operations, casino guest service, culinary, custodial, facilities, finance, housekeeping, retail, hotel front desk operations, in-room dining, restaurant outlets, retail, security, slot operations, spa and recreation and wardrobe.

Candidates are asked to bring at least 10 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card and if required, a work authorization. They should also dress to impress.

Job offers may be made on the spot. RSVP here and visit www.gotoworkhappy.com for a full listing of open positions.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Hard Rock Event Center, 5223 North Orient Road, Tampa, Florida 33610

Seminole Casino Hotel to Host Hiring Event on May 24

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee will host a hiring event Tuesday, May 24 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Seminole Center inside the casino.

Positions available include:

Food & Beverage

Culinary

Player’s Club

Cash Operations

Finance/Revenue

Hotel Operations

Maintenance

Public Space

Slot Operations

Table Games

Candidates have the opportunity to join the team at the number one entertainment destination in Southwest Florida. Seminole Casino Hotel is hiring for attitude and personality, and selected candidates will receive job offers on the spot. Perks include weekly paychecks, a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.

Candidates must submit an application before the hiring event at www.gotoworkhappy.com. Candidates should also bring their resumes and employment authorization documents, and dress for success. Face coverings are optional.

Seminole Casino Hotel is located at 506 South 1st Street, Immokalee, Fla. 34142.