Live Dealer Casinos the Alternative to Brick & Mortar Casinos

In the online casino industry’s effort to cater to the needs of the clients live dealer casinos were born. Now there are plenty of online casino sites offering lots of games and bonuses that appeal to most players. The best part about them is that they bring the casino experience to the comfort of the players’ home.

To make this experience more authentic these sites started offering live casino games. But what makes these games so different?

What separates live dealer casinos from most of the online casinos is the fact that a real live human dealer is present.

The dealer’s job is to keep the game going. He/she makes sure the cards are dealt, spins the wheel and keeps an eye out for the results. The fact that there’s a human dealer instead of a mechanical one makes the experience more casino like. However, it’s not an exact replication of a night out at the casino.

Technology is what brings the live dealer casinos to life. The dealer is safely tucked away in a studio and is filmed by multiple cameras. A live stream makes sure that every player participating in the game gets the video and have a couple of angles players can choose from. The players can also adjust the screen size along with the quality of video and audio from their screens. What the stream ensures is that the quality is HD.

The players have additional windows that show them game statistics and their current balance and bet amount. Additionally, there’s a chatbox players can use to talk to the dealer and even tip him/her. The dealer also has a separate screen that lets him/her keep a track of the game. All this is done in the effort of bringing live dealer casinos as close as possible to land-based ones.

In that regard, there are a couple of games players can choose at live dealer casinos. These include table games mostly such as blackjack, poker, roulette, Sic Bo, Dragon Tiger, and others. Naturally, a lot of providers provide different live versions of these games as some of them feature additional bets and VIP tables.

With so many live dealer casinos available it’s evident that players stick to the ones that they’re familiar with. A bit of research is enough to find out which live casinos are alright to play on.

All in all, the majority are doing a good job when it comes to bringing the casino experience to the players regardless if they enjoy their games from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Live dealer casinos have different tables available for both beginners and high-rollers which is why they’re so great. With that in mind, they won’t go out of fashion any time soon.