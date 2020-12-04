Link Between Air Pollution And COVID-19 Spikes Identified

Researchers have identified a link between localized peaks of COVID-19 and air pollution due to either temperature inversions or Saharan dust storms. The findings, which appear in the journal Earth Systems and Environment, suggest that localized air pollution may be a contributing factor in COVID-19 peaks, according to the researchers. Weather, pollution, and respiratory illness

COVID-19 is a disease that primarily affects a person’s respiratory system. Severe cases of the disease can cause an exaggerated immune response, resulting in an inflammatory cascade known as a cytokine storm, which can be fatal. Scientists have long been aware of a relationship between air pollution — specifically, fine particulate matter — and respiratory illnesses, such as influenza. Fine particulate matter can increase the levels of inflammation in a person’s body, potentially raising the risk of some lung diseases, as well as giving the blood a higher tendency to clot. High concentrations of fine particulate matter are associated with thermal inversions — a situation in which cool air becomes trapped near the Earth’s surface underneath a pocket of warmer air. Saharan dust storms can also significantly increase fine particulate matter, and researchers have linked these to localized increases in mortality. Given that research has shown air pollution to exacerbate respiratory diseases and weather events to increase air pollution, the researchers behind the present study wanted to see whether there was evidence for weather events increasing localized COVID-19 peaks. Air pollution and disease spikes

To do this, the researchers focused on four cases of significant COVID-19 peaks. These were in Tenerife, Spain; the Canton of Ticino, Switzerland; Greater London, England; and Paris and its surrounding regions, in France. The researchers analyzed publicly available data on the levels of fine particulate matter for these regions and found a correlation between increased levels and peaks in COVID-19. In Tenerife, there was a major dust storm on February 23, 2020. In the following days, there was a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in a hotel. In the Canton of Ticino, around February 24, 2020, a thermal inversion trapped cool air on the surrounding valley floor and significantly increased fine particulate matter. During this time, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 surged. The number of cases was significantly higher than in Zurich on the other side of the Alps, which also saw lower levels of fine particulate matter. Greater London saw significant peaks of fine particulate matter on March 26 and April 9, 2020. In the weeks following these, London saw a rate of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 that was significantly higher than in all other parts of England. Finally, in Paris and its surrounding regions, researchers retrospectively confirmed the first case of COVID-19 as having taken place in December 2019. However, it was not until March 2020, after significant increases in air pollution, that cases began to spike. The increase in cases coincided with high concentrations of fine particulate matter immediately after a strong thermal inversion on March 28, 2020. Determining causation