Lingering Clouds and Rain WIth Highs In The Low 80s

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Lingering Clouds and Rain
Sunday features more clouds, sun at times, plenty of showers, and the chance of a storm.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.
Monday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and a few east coast showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see sunny skies.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

