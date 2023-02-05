Lingering Clouds and Rain WIth Highs In The Low 80s

Lingering Clouds and Rain

Sunday features more clouds, sun at times, plenty of showers, and the chance of a storm. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and a few east coast showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.