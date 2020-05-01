Lexus Has Updated The LS Series And Added The LS 500 Inspiration (Video)

For more than three decades, the LS has helped define the flagship sedan segment.

The LS 500 and LS 500h return in 2020 with a few key updates, but the biggest news in the lineup is the addition of the new LS 500 Inspiration Series.

The 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Series will be offered in a unique Deep Garnet exterior paint and is outfitted with standard features such as 20-inch Black Vapor Chrome wheels, white semi-aniline leather interior and Kiriko glass trim, just to name a few. It will be limited to only 300 units.

Already equipped with one of the most technologically advanced safety systems in the industry, the 2020 LS also features the Lexus Safety System 2.0 as standard equipment. LSS+ 2.0 features daytime bicyclist detection and low-light pedestrian detection along with Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) to further expand the scenarios in which the LS is designed to help provide additional safety to the driver and passengers.

Daytime bicyclist detection is part of an enhanced Pre-Collision System (PCS). Previously designed to detect a preceding vehicle or pedestrian, the Pre-Collision System now has the potential to detect a preceding bicyclist as well.

The PCS has also been enhanced to help detect a preceding pedestrian in certain low-light situations by increasing the camera’s sensitivity and dynamic range.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) displays select road sign information on the instrument panel (and head-up display, if equipped) while the Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) system is designed to detect lane markings to determine lane position and place the vehicle in the center of the lane when working in conjunction with the All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. If road markings are not detected, LTA is also capable, in certain conditions, of following the car ahead of it.

The optional Lexus Safety System, a feature exclusive to the LS, also adds a new Lane Change Assist (LCA) feature.

With the All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) engaged the LCA system will determine if a safe lane change can be made and then actively steers the vehicle into the next lane if it is clear to do so.

Additional Technology for Connected Drivers

All LS models for 2020 come standard with Apple CarPlay® compatibility that allows guests to access the same familiar interface of their iPhone® through the LS’s 12.3-inch dashboard display.

The LS also offers Amazon Alexa compatibility, as LS owners can ask Alexa for the same access to information and thousands of skills available through Alexa at home. Users can also control compatible smart home devices such as lighting, thermostat and security systems. Alexa can even sync to the navigation system to provide on-the-go recommendations.

The Lexus App with Lexus Enform Remote features compatibility with smartwatches and Alexa-enabled devices at home to make it easier to lock and unlock the doors, check the fuel level and start the car remotely.