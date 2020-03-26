Learn Piano With A Digital Teacher

Have you always wanted to learn how to play the piano? Did the keys always pique your interest? Well, you are not alone. Many people dream about learning to play the piano yet they have some reasons that prevent them from doing so.

Many people have some misconceptions and concerns about picking up the keys for the first time. Some people have concerns regarding their age, while others simply do not know where to start.

A more legitimate concern that we often hear from friends and acquaintances is that they simply do not have the time to invest in learning. Although they really want to learn how to play the piano, they cannot find a fixed time in their schedule to accommodate a personal piano tutor.

If you are one of those people who have put off learning how to play because of the lack of feasibility of hiring a personal tutor, you are in luck. You can take online piano lessons. An excellent place to start is Skoove.

What is Skoove?

Skoove is an online platform that teaches you how to play the piano on your own time. Whenever you find a period of spare time in your busy schedule, you can choose to fire up Skoove on your desktop and turn that spare period of time into a productive one. There is even an app for iPhones and iPads on Apple’s AppStore, so you can use your mobile device or tablet to practice as well. This offers the perfect way of learning music on the go.

The Benefits of Using Skoove

Skoove is a comprehensive application for piano players of all skill levels. It does not matter if you are picking up the keys for the first time or if you are an expert pianist. You can still benefit from Skoove.

Skoove is for Everyone

For beginners, Skoove offers introductory and basic piano lessons. These lessons will teach you about hand positioning, different notes and scales, and proper techniques for playing. You can even learn how to play popular songs ranging from modern chart-toppers to classical hits.

The moving score at the top of your screen will tell you which notes you should play and when keeping your timing perfect. Using this easy method, you will be playing your favorite tunes for your friends and family in no time at all.

In addition, Skoove maintains an extensive library of advanced lessons. You can learn how to sweep the keyboard with a multi-octave arpeggio, or try out the advanced lessons for improving your hand coordination.

Not Just Another App

Skoove is not just an online app – it is a digital teacher in the true sense of the word. Using your device’s microphone, it listens to the notes you play. The Artificial Intelligence behind the app analyzes your performance and gives you real-time feedback to improve your playing. Skoove will tell you what you are playing right and exactly where you need improvement.

However, if you still want to experience the human element for a particular problem you might have, Skoove still has you covered. With the Skoove subscription, you can get access to real-life piano instructors who are happy to help and answer any questions you might have.

Advanced Techniques

Skoove even offers advanced lessons for improvisation and other techniques such as playing by ear. With improvisation lessons, you will be able to compose your own arrangements on the piano. If you want to throw a little bit of your own personality into the mix of your favorite pop tune, you can do it with Skoove!

When you take the lessons for playing by ear on the app, you will be able to break down any composition just by listening to it. You will be able to analyze the arrangement, decipher how the pianist is playing it, and then play it yourself on the piano!

Try It Out!

Actions speak louder than words. Why do you not try Skoove out for yourself, rather than taking our word for it? If you apply now, you can start a free 7-day trial with all of the premium features unlocked!

After that, Skoove offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription packages. However, your money is still safe. If you have second thoughts after subscribing, just let them know within 14 days. Skoove promises a money-back guarantee of their service for a full two weeks!