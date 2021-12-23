Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas Your Man Will Love

Are you struggling to find the perfect gift for a man? Are you also panicking because the holidays are approaching way more rapidly than you realized? Don’t worry, you’re not alone as men are notoriously hard to shop for and most of us shop last minute for sport.

Either way, if you are looking for a cheat sheet on what to get your guy last minute, keep reading. First, let’s start with some gifts that all men will love. These are the classic go-to options that any boyfriend or husband will be happy to receive. If you are looking to play it safe and give something that you know will get used to, check out these great options.

Tees

This gift may not seem very exciting, but I have never met a guy that doesn’t appreciate high-quality basic t-shirts. Basic tees are a staple in most guys’ wardrobes so treat your man to some new essentials this holiday. Good tees are ultra-soft, highly breathable and are not ill-fitting.

You can pick up a variety of styles like tanks and long sleeves to keep him covered year-round. If you want to go the extra mile, pick up some matching boxers and sock sets to really upgrade his wardrobe.

Self-Care

Shopping for self-care products for men can be tricky. A lot of guys are finicky about anything that could be deemed a ‘beauty product’. Apothecanna has some great gender-neutral products for any type of guy. If you are looking to get your guy some awesome skincare products check out their variety of face and body creams and oils as well as deodorant.

If your man is athletic, then check out their muscle and joint products for powerful anti-inflammatory relief. Also, check out gift sets if you want to let your guy try out a few different products.

Gifts for the Foodie

We all know the old saying, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” There’s a reason why it’s a cliché. If your guy has a sweet tooth you need to check out Milk Bar. Milk bar has some of the most decadent and indulgent treats that will ship straight to your door. For the holidays they have plenty of sampler options that will give him a little taste of everything. Their cookie tins are immaculately packaged and look adorable as a gift without any further wrapping or bows.

Another great gift for a foodie is one of those yearlong subscription services. There are food-related subscriptions for just about everything now so pick one that your man will like, and he will be able to try and test out new things all year long.

Some examples that you can pick from are sweet or savory snack boxes, beef jerky boxes and even a box that contains different cuts of raw meat. And don’t forget about wine and beer subscription services because these are always a big winner.

Gifts for the Husband

If you’ve been married for a while and are ready to update your wedding bands, a shiny new band is a great gift idea. Men’s wedding bands come in a variety of styles and designs nowadays so you can really have fun picking out a band that represents your husband best.

You can go for a classic look with a classic plain gold band or a band with an inset design. Also, diamonds aren’t just for the ladies as there is no shortage of bands with diamond accents. With so many bands to choose from you should have no problem finding one that matches your wedding ring set. There’s nothing quite as romantic as a gift that symbolizes your relationship with your husband, so definitely consider this one if you’re feeling sentimental.