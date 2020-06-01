LAN Infotech Named To ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSP

LAN Infotech has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research for 2020. The annual list and research (#Top100MSP) identify and honors the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%), and Ingram Micro (11%).

LAN Infotech ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in the legal market

“After Nines Inc. congratulates LAN Infotech on this honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy.”

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). CLICK HERE to read the online list and associated report.

About LAN Infotech

LAN Infotech delivers robust support for powerful solutions like Microsoft 365, Azure, and more than 40 other partner solutions, aiding their clients in attaining every advantage these technologies have to offer. The LAN Infotech team is proud to also provide select pro bono services to organizations in the community, training them to use new technologies and improve their operations through IT. LAN Infotech’s comprehensive services include managed services, business continuity, email archival, cloud computing, digital security measures, and more.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).