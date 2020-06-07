Know the Different Kinds of Natural Painkillers

Many consumers rely on over-the-counter and prescription medications to tackle acute and chronic pain, but some find that the side effects, the potential for drug interactions, and risks of addiction are not worth the benefits.

CBD Products

People have been using CBD as a pain reliever for millennia, but it is only recently that mainstream society has embraced the many benefits of this impressive cannabinoid. It can be taken orally, applied topically, or inhaled as smoke. Learn more about options at purerelief.com.

Willow Bark

The bark of white willow trees contains a chemical called salicin, which is similar to the active ingredient in aspirin. For centuries, people have chewed on the bark to relieve pain, aches, and fevers. Today, they can purchase willow bark as a dried herb or a liquid supplement and use it to relieve headaches, lower back pain, arthritis, and other medical conditions. Those who choose to use willow bark for pain relief should know that it does come with a few side effects, which include upset stomach, kidney problems, and prolonged bleeding time. Consumers shouldn’t take willow bark if they are sensitive to aspirin or are taking anticoagulants.

Turmeric

Most consumers think of turmeric as a culinary spice. They don’t even realize that it contains an antioxidant compound called curcumin, which helps to protect the body from cellular damage and relieve inflammation. It can be effective in treating inflammation-related chronic pain conditions.

Ground Cloves

Ground cloves are most commonly used to treat toothaches, but they can also be used to alleviate the pain associated with arthritic inflammation, headaches, colds, and more. Its pain-relieving effects are produced by its main ingredient, eugenol, which can also be found in some over-the-counter topical pain-relieving creams. One scientific study even showed the promise of cloves for treating fungal infections. Keep in mind, however, that cloves should be used with caution by people who have bleeding disorders as they can cause abnormal bleeding.

Essential Oils

There are several types of essential oils considered to be natural painkillers. Lavender essential oils can be inhaled to reduce migraine pain, for example, while rosemary essential oil can help with muscle and bone pain, headaches, and inflammation. Peppermint oil has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects thanks to the presence of carvacrol, menthol, and limonene in the tissues of the Mentha piperita L. plant, and eucalyptus oil can reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation.

Keep in mind that essential oils should not be consumed orally and are meant for either aromatherapy or topical uses. Some essential oils are toxic when swallowed and can cause skin irritation when applied topically, especially to broken skin.

Natural pain relievers are just a few of many that have been used by people from different cultures across the world for centuries. They range in effectiveness, but when taken correctly, they are universally safer than pharmaceutical drugs. Just make sure to buy natural pain remedies from a reliable supplier since they are not regulated by the FDA.