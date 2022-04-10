Kite Fishing: The Ultimate Guide

There’s no other way to put it – if you’re new to angling, then the idea of fishing with a kite just seems weird! When you want to reel in a brag-worthy catch, it’s hard to see how a childhood toy could possibly come in handy. Well, as outlandish as it may seem, kite fishing is actually one of the oldest fishing techniques in the world. It’s truly stood the test of time, and is still going strong to this day.

Kite fishing is believed to have originated in the Polynesian islands. However, it’s now a popular fishing technique across the US, especially among saltwater anglers hoping to hook big game fish. If you’re looking to target hard-fighting fish that live in deep waters and spook easily, this technique gives you the chance to reach previously inaccessible waters and sneak up on ’em.

So how exactly can you go kite fishing? What can you target, and where are the best places to practice this technique? Don’t worry – we’ve covered all of this for you below, and more. Let’s dive in…

What is kite fishing?

Kite fishing is pretty much exactly what it sounds like – fishing with a kite. And that isn’t a euphemism, either. You really will be using a kite that resembles those from your childhood, albeit a special one that’s suitable for fishing. But more on that later!

But what’s the main goal of kite fishing? To fish live bait on the surface of your chosen fishery in the stealthiest way possible. This technique may seem a little strange, but the practicalities of it are pretty simple:

✔️ You’ll select your kite and attach your fishing line to the kite ropes with clips.

✔️ Your kite will carry the fishing line and bait away from you at a distance that can be varied.

✔️ When the bite hits, you’ll see your kite dip drastically.

✔️ You’ll then free your fishing line from the kite using the release clip.

✔️ Then it’s time to battle to your heart’s content!

Kite fishing lets anglers:

Cover vast surface areas.

Work live bait from a boat or shore.

Access dangerous or previously inaccessible waters.

Present bait on or close to the watertops.

And this is all without an obvious fishing line in sight!

What can I target when kite fishing?

For many anglers, the real magic of kite fishing can only be experienced out on the open ocean. This means that this technique has become pretty synonymous with heading offshore to battle big game fish. Pelagic species in particular are a prime target, as kite fishing’s bait presentation is pretty irresistible to these predators.

Kite fishing was first introduced in the US to Billfish anglers by fishing legend Captain Bob Lewis. His belief was that the lively bait presentation would attract these fish, while the practicalities would appeal to hardcore Billfish enthusiasts. Experienced anglers could multiply their chances of catching fish by flying up to three kites from their boats. Kite fishing for Billfish has endured to this day, with Sailfish being the primary target.

That’s not all, though. Picture-perfect Mahi Mahi are also popular kite fishing targets, as they prefer to feed towards the top of the water column and are attracted to lively, thrashing bites. Then there’s the sheer action and acrobatic leaps they provide when hooked. If you’re going after Mahi, expect to encounter other pelagics such as Wahoo.

Tuna are also seriously fun to target with a kite, with Yellowfin, Blackfin, and Bluefin varieties all being drawn in by the thrashing bait this technique provides. If you thought watching a hooked Mahi Mahi leap out of the water as your kite flies high would take some beating, just wait until you see a 250+ lb Bluefin do the same thing!