Home Animals Juvenile Sea Turtle Released Back In The Ocean (Video)

Juvenile Sea Turtle Released Back In The Ocean (Video)

By
Florida Keys News Bureau
-

ISLAMORADA, Florida Keys – A rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle was released late Sunday afternoon above a coral reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

“Allie” was rescued May 20 by the crew from Keys Dives, an Islamorada-based dive charter operator. The turtle was covered in cauliflower-like Fibropapilloma tumors, including several that restricted the young reptile’s vision. The tumors are believed to be caused by a herpes-like virus that affects sea turtles around the world.

The 40-pound turtle’s treatment at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital included several tumor removal surgeries, one with a veterinary ophthalmologist. “Allie” was also treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, fluids treatment and a diet of greens and seafood.

Key Dives’ crew followed Allie’s recovery and started a GoFundMe page to help with the conservation of sea turtles.

The Turtle Hospital opened its doors in 1986 and has rehabilitated and released more than 3,000 turtles.

FloridaKeysNewsBureau release posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Dec. 30, 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR