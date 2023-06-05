Justice Canady Ignores His Conflict Of Interest In High-Profile Abortion Ban Case

By Dan Christensen and Noreen Marcus

Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady has an undeclared conflict of interest amid the high court’s review of a strict abortion ban passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

In April, within months of the ban after the 15th week of pregnancy becoming law, the Legislature and DeSantis enacted an even tougher ban co-sponsored by Canady’s wife, freshman State Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland. This six-week ban would all but eliminate legal abortion in Florida.

But the fate of the new law pushed by Rep. Canady depends on how the Supreme Court rules in Planned Parenthood of Southwest & Central Florida’s lawsuit against the state.

And despite the conflict of interest with his legislator wife, Justice Canady has not disqualified himself from participating in the case by filing a recusal.

