Jingle All The Way Down To These Festive-Themed Slots

The radio is blaring festive tunes and houses are draped in garish twinkling lights — so, it’s officially acceptable to get excited about Christmas! The countdown is on, and the anticipation is building, but you’re going to have to wait for the big man to come down your chimney, Christmas has already hit the online casino in UK and you can tuck into some festive favorites of the slot world right now!

Of course, if you aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit, there’s a multitude of themed games that you can try your hand at instead. But, for those of you who’ve been waiting all year to put up your Christmas tree, we’ve found some classic Christmas Slots for you to play.

Keep reading to find out more!

Christmas Big Bass Bonanza

Everyone’s favorite slot series has experienced a seasonal makeover and this year, you’ll be hoping to replace the turkey with a Big Bass, reeling in the big one to win the jackpot. Filled with Christmas cheer and fishy friends, this slot could be the best gift this year since it has the potential to award you with a prize worth 2,100 times your initial bet.

If you weren’t already in the festive mood, then you will be after you’ve experienced all of the treats and features that await in this slot game.

As soon as you fire up this game, you’ll be hit by its Christmas theme — with baubles hanging from the seaweed and some Christmas-themed variations of the classic Big Bass icons. If you’re looking to bag the biggest prizes, then you’ll want to look out for the Christmas fish scatter symbol. These are the key to unlocking free spins and if you could win up to 20 free spins if you manage to land five of these jolly fish.

Additionally, the Santa Claus wild is almost as generous as the big man himself and this will appear when free spins rounds begin. It has the power to replace all other symbols (except the scatter) to create winning combinations, but can also provide you with even more free spins and multipliers! You better have been good this year, because you’ll need Santa on your side to get the most out of this slot!

Jingle Ways Megaways

Jingle bells, Jingle bells, jingle all the way to your favorite online casino to play Jingle Ways Megaways! Just how you want to find those beautifully wrapped presents under the tree on Christmas day, you’ll want to find matching symbols on the reels to treat yourself to the jackpot. Speaking of the jackpot, this slot has the potential to provide you with prizes of up to 10,500 times your stake — since it’s equipped with the Megaways feature.

This slot will leave you feeling merry and bright when you match the game’s premium Christmas symbols across the reels. Each time you find Santa Claus on the reels, he’ll award you with a gift and when unwrapped, you could find:

Festive Reels — remove all low-value symbols, replacing them with premium symbol wins.

Mega Wilds — provide you with up to four wilds that will span across the whole reel and come with an additional multiplier of seven times.

Raining Wilds — place random wilds across the middle four reels, guaranteeing a win.

Multiplier boost — unleashed when you enter the Bonus Round to increase free spins win multiplier by five.

If Santa wasn’t already generous enough, his gift is also the key to unlocking the game’s Bonus Round, or alternatively, you’ll have to land three snow globe scatters during the cascading sequence. Once you’ve entered this round, you’ll receive a one times multiplier to begin with and eight free spins. This one will certainly give you a Christmas to remember!