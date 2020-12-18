JetBlue Flies South to Four All-New Destinations

JetBlue announced it will introduce service in four all-new destinations as part of a broader plan to add 24 new nonstop routes in the first half of 2021.

Between February and June, JetBlue will touch down for the first time in Miami, Key West, Guatemala City, and Los Cabos, Mexico.

JetBlue lands in Miami with Mint® bringing award-winning service and low fares to the busiest U.S. market not currently served and adds the first-ever service in Key West, Fla., Guatemala City and Los Cabos, Mexico.

Miami International Airport is the busiest airport in the U.S. not currently served by JetBlue. New service will further expand JetBlue’s presence in Florida. At the same time, Miami service will build on the strengths of the airline’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) focus city and service at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to reach more customers in South Florida.

MIA No Longer MIA on the Route Map

JetBlue will launch daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning February 11, 2021.

Service between Miami and the Northeast cities will operate throughout the day with convenient departure times in each direction. Flights between Miami and Los Angeles will include JetBlue’s award-winning Mint premium service for the cross-country route.

Mint, which recently underwent its first onboard refresh, offers a rethought design and a more personal approach to service with exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers. The premium experience features lie-flat seating – including individual suites with sliding privacy doors – and new, highly curated partners central to the Mint experience, including Delicious Hospitality Group, Tuft & Needle, Wanderfuel and Master & Dynamic.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I proudly welcome JetBlue to Miami-Dade. And I’m pleased to see them taking important steps to keep passengers and employees safe and healthy.”

Mint Schedule Between Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 2x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

LAX – MIA Flight #2885 MIA – LAX Flight #2986 9:00 a.m. – 4:58 p.m. 9:20 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. LAX – MIA Flight #2985 MIA – LAX Flight #2886 11:35 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. (+1) 6:10 p.m. – 9:32 p.m.

Schedule Between New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 4x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

JFK – MIA Flight #2293 MIA – JFK Flight #2292 8:00 a.m. – 11:12 a.m. 8:20 a.m. – 11:11 a.m. JFK – MIA Flight #2593 MIA – JFK Flight #2592 12:00 p.m. – 3:11 p.m. 12:50 p.m. – 3:42 p.m. JFK – MIA Flight #2693 MIA – JFK Flight #2692 4:00 p.m. – 7:14 p.m. 4:10 p.m. – 7:04 p.m. JFK – MIA Flight #2893 MIA – JFK Flight #2492 7:00 p.m. – 10:22 p.m. 8:00 p.m. – 10:54 p.m.

Schedule Between Newark (EWR) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 4x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

EWR – MIA Flight #2295 MIA – EWR Flight #2294 8:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. 7:00 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. EWR – MIA Flight #2595 MIA – EWR Flight #2594 11:00 a.m. – 2:11 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 3:22 p.m. EWR – MIA Flight #2695 MIA – EWR Flight #2694 4:30 p.m. – 7:38 p.m. 3:00 p.m. – 5:54 p.m. EWR – MIA Flight #2495 MIA – EWR Flight #2894 7:00 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. 8:29 p.m. – 11:22 p.m.

Schedule Between Boston (BOS) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 4x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

BOS – MIA Flight #1519 MIA – BOS Flight #1520 8:30 a.m. – 12:04 p.m. 7:20 a.m. – 10:28 a.m. BOS – MIA Flight #1219 MIA – BOS Flight #1220 12:05 p.m. – 3:37 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 3:08 p.m. BOS – MIA Flight #1319 MIA – BOS Flight #1320 3:35 p.m. – 7:07 p.m. 4:25 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. BOS – MIA Flight #1619 MIA – BOS Flight #1620 7:00 p.m. – 10:34 p.m. 7:55 p.m. – 11:03 p.m.

Service to the Southernmost Point of the Mainland U.S.

JetBlue will add another unique destination to its route map with a new seasonal nonstop service at Key West International Airport (EYW). The popular island city will be served from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) starting February 11, 2021. Seasonal service will operate through April 2021.

Key West welcomes travelers from across the U.S. and around the world. Some of the most popular Key West activities on the water include dolphin encounters, kayaking the backcountry, diving and snorkeling, or renting a boat at the marina.

Located right in the City of Key West, just two miles from the main center or town, Key West International Airport conveniently delivers visitors right to the doorstep of all the island has to offer. The airport also serves as an easy gateway to the neighboring Lower Keys and Marathon, which offer their own array of special attractions and picture-perfect backdrops.

Schedule Between New York (JFK) and Key West (EYW)

Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays Starting February 11, 2021

JFK – EYW Flight #2155 EYW – JFK Flight #2154 9:59 a.m. – 1:22 p.m. 2:10 p.m. – 5:12 p.m.

Schedule Between Boston (BOS) and Key West (EYW)

Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays Starting February 11, 2021

BOS – EYW Flight #2063 EYW – BOS Flight #2064 8:27 a.m. – 12:14 p.m. 1:02 p.m. – 4:26 p.m.

New Key West routes will be flown on JetBlue’s Embraer 190 aircraft, which features comfortable two-by-two seating. All flights include JetBlue’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV® programming on personal seatback televisions; and free Fly-Fi high-speed wireless Internet (c).

JetBlue’s multi-layered Safety from the Ground Up program focuses on maintaining healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, more space with fewer touchpoints and travel flexibility. As part of the “More space, fewer touchpoints” pillar, the airline has streamlined onboard service to minimize physical interactions and maximize safety and comfort. To learn more, visit jetblue.com/safety.

Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005354/en/

JetBlue Corporate Communications