It’s Sleep Awareness Month! Think About What You Can Do To Get A Good Night’s Rest

March is National Sleep Awareness Month. This campaign celebrates the benefits of sleep and urges people to stop for a moment and reconsider their sleeping habits, how much sleep impacts their overall wellbeing, and what steps they can take to improve those habits.

Sleep is one of those things that we can’t do without but of which we rarely think about. Heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer have all been linked to lack of sleep and poor sleep quality. So, why do we continue to ignore the importance of sleep? It’s probably because we prioritize other activities.

Nevertheless, you don’t catch enough Zs because you have more important things to do. What you don’t realize is that these are mere excuses. What you should be doing is getting essential sleep. It has been chaotic for a little while, so getting a good night’s rest might have been the last thing on your mind. Sleep Awareness Month was launched precisely to remind you and others to prioritize sleep for health and well-being.

The impact of sleep on your health and well-being

In the old days, it was believed that sleep was the time when the body and the brain went into “shut off” mode for a couple of hours, preparing for the day ahead. Now, we know that many biological processes take place during the hours of the night.

What happens depends to a large extent on whether or not you’re in REM or non-REM sleep. In short, the brain stores new information and eliminates toxic waste, nerve cells reorganize, which in turn promotes healthy brain function, and the body repairs cells restores energy, and releases hormones and proteins.

If you still don’t comprehend the importance of sleep, please continue reading to discover why you should prioritize it.

Sleep plays a key role in immune function

Sleep, as well as the circadian system, exerts a powerful influence on immune function. What happens is that your body produces special proteins called cytokines, which help you fight off infection. If you don’t get enough rest, you’re more susceptible to infections, not to mention that the efficacy of vaccinations is significantly reduced. The point is that pro-inflammatory cytokines present a peak during nocturnal sleep. The restorative functions of sleep impact immunologic functioning, so as to say.

Good sleepers have a lower risk of heart disease

Unsurprisingly, good sleep lowers the risk of developing heart disease. Numerous studies have demonstrated that people who sleep soundly at night are in better cardiovascular health. Heart rates slow down, breathing stabilizes, and blood pressure goes down, so the heart has nothing else to do but to recover from the stress that it sustains during the day. It’s no wonder that you wake up feeling refreshed.

Lack of proper sleep can have the opposite effect. More exactly, sleep deprivation increases cardiovascular risks. Even a single night can take its toll on your system.

Sleep offers the body the opportunity to recover from the wear and tear of daily life

Aging is caused by progressive damage to the cells and body systems over time. Sleep offers you the opportunity to completely recover from the daily wear and tear. Hormones flood your body, the sympathetic nervous system chills out, cortisol levels get lower, and, most importantly, the cells regenerate themselves. What you need to understand is that the circadian rhythm orchestrates many cellular functions, such as cell division, migration, metabolism, and so on.

So, what can you do to get better sleep at night?

Going for a long walk or avoiding an overly full belly can help in terms of getting better sleep, but don’t expect miracle results. If you don’t want to suffer through the misery of insomnia, try using CBD hemp flowers. Out of the parts of the cannabis plant, the flower contains the most significant quantity of cannabinoids and terpenes.

According to the experts at PureHempFarms, the levels of CBD in the hemp flower vary from strain to strain. Cannabinoids help the brain get into Rem sleep a lot faster. Rem sleep delivers one-of-a-kind benefits, including regulating blood flow and clearing Alzheimer’s-related plaque from the brain.

CBD hemp flowers can decrease nighttime walking and sleep disruption, make it easier to fall asleep, and reduce daytime sleepiness. If you’re curious to know what happens, CBD works by affecting the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system that regulate rhythmic processes.

There’s a growing consensus among medical professionals that sleep quality strongly affects mental health, together with restlessness, racing thoughts, and muscle tension. CBD, which has been long used to relieve anxiety, inflammation, and pain, can bring about impressive results when it comes to helping people sleep better at night.

As far as cannabinoid products are concerned, flowers are the purest form of consumption. It’s that untouched part of the plant that secretes the purest vapors when it’s vaped. CBD hemp flower is selected from growers across the United States and it ensures a smooth experience. Attention needs to be paid to the fact that it can be vaped, smoked, and used for making edibles. Edibles take a longer time to produce results, so they mightn’t be the best option, just so you know. The best CBD hemp flower strain depends on your needs and preferences. Take into account the overall CBD percentage, total cannabinoids, and the terpenes profile before reaching a decision.