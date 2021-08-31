It’s A Typical Summer Day In Florida Of Sun, Showers And Storms

Tuesday features good sun with periods of showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another day with plenty of sun early in the day and some showers and storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies, and periods of showers and storms will pop up in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Ida continues to bring flooding rains and gusty winds to portions of the South. At midday on Monday, Ida was located about 65 miles south-southwest of Jackson, Mississippi. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Ida was moving north at 8 miles per hour.

Tropical Depression # 10 became Tropical Storm Kate late Monday morning. At that time, Kate was located about 750 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Kate was moving north at 8 miles per hour..

Elsewhere, a strong wave just off the African coast has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.. And a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop in the southern Caribbean later this week. This feature has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days as it approaches the coast of Central America.