It’s A Triple “S” Friday For Florida – Sun, Showers And Storms

Friday features plenty of sun alternating with passing showers and storms during the day.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s, with some inland locations reaching the mid-90s.

Saturday will see a return to the typical summer pattern of good sun in the morning and some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring morning sun and more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun at times and periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Look for a sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a familiar mix of sun, showers, and some storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

We’re glad to report that the tropical Atlantic is still quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

