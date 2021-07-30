It’s A Triple “S” Friday For Florida – Sun, Showers And Storms

Friday features plenty of sun alternating with passing showers and storms during the day. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s, with some inland locations reaching the mid-90s.

Saturday will see a return to the typical summer pattern of good sun in the morning and some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring morning sun and more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun at times and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Look for a sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a familiar mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

We’re glad to report that the tropical Atlantic is still quiet.