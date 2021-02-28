It Will Be Breezy And Warm In Florida Sunday

Sunday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds on a strong and gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place through Monday evening at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will continue our streak of sunny and warm days. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.