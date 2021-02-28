Home Weather It Will Be Breezy And Warm In Florida Sunday

It Will Be Breezy And Warm In Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds on a strong and gusty ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place through Monday evening at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a brisk ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will continue our streak of sunny and warm days.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR