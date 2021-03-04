Breezy And Cooler In Florida Today

Thursday features a cool morning, a brisk and gusty breeze, and lots of sun. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning lows will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then look for good sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast,

Saturday will bring lots of clouds, a bit of sun, and periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will start with another cool morning, followed by plenty of sun, and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.