Isometric Exercise Vs. Cardio: Which Is Best For Lowering Blood Pressure?

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN

Exercise is associated with better health. And according to a new study, isometric exercises may be best for people with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

The study authors compared aerobic, dynamic resistance, combined, high intensity interval (HIIT), and isometric exercise methods and the effects of each on blood pressure.

While all these exercise types effectively lowered blood pressure, one form, in particular, stood out.

Based on the findings, isometric exercise training had the most significant impact on lowering blood pressure.

Isometric exercises were followed by combined training, dynamic resistance training, aerobic exercise training, and HIIT.

The researchers performed a large-scale systematic review and analysis of 270 randomized, controlled exercise trials aimed at identifying the most effective workout type for managing high blood pressure.

All the trials considered in the review featured exercise interventions lasting at least 2 weeks or longer. A total of 15,827 participants were included in the review.

The study is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.