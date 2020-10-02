Is Traumatic Brain Injury Permanent?

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an abrupt and unexpected trauma or injury to the brain. It happens when a blow, bump, or jolt causes damages to the head, affecting the brain. This can be caused by a violent or strong strike to the head with a hard object or a bullet that pierces through the brain tissue.

A traumatic brain injury can be moderate, mild, or even severe, depending on the amount of damage. Concussions are often soft forms of traumatic brain injuries. They can cause impermanent symptoms that fade after a few days. The most severe form of TBI can result in a coma, death, or permanent brain damage.

Symptoms of a TBI

Some TBI symptoms can happen immediately after the trauma, while others appear a few days later. It’s not unusual to feel nauseous, dizzy, or to have mild headaches if you suffer from a mild traumatic brain injury. Other mild symptoms you may experience include:

Neck pain

A ringing sound in your ears

Confusion

Blurry vision

A short period of unconsciousness

Slow reflexes

Below are the moderate and severe symptoms of a TBI:

Lasting nauseous feeling and vomiting

Lasting headaches

Dilated pupils

Trouble walking, waking up, or sleeping.

Numbness and weakness in your legs and arms

Seizures

Bloody or clear nasal discharge or fluid leaking from ears

Slurred speech

When you suffer from a mild traumatic brain injury, the symptoms will disappear after a few days. Worse TBI cases have lasting effects. Your mood can change, making you anxious, angry, or irritable. Your ability to concentrate and think may be affected, leading to memory problems. You may even experience difficulty controlling your responses and impulses.

TBIs are serious injuries. If you hit or suffer a blow to the head, you should immediately seek medical care. If you also notice severe symptoms, go to the hospital, or call 911. Contact a healthcare provider if you know someone who suffered a blow to the head and has started acting strange.

Causes of Traumatic Brain Injuries

Many things cause traumatic brain injuries. They may occur in car accidents or any of the following types of incidents:

Falls

Recreational and sports injuries

Assault

Gunshot wounds

Child abuse such as shaken baby syndrome

Blast and military action injuries

Different Types of Brain Injuries

When you suffer a trauma or blow to the head, you may sustain any of these four types of injuries:

Concussions

These are mild forms of TBIs that occur from a hit to your head or a fall. The fall causes shock waves and trauma to the brain. Most times, people don’t lose consciousness. You may experience a little dizziness and feel off-balance. You may even experience temporary blurred vision and memory loss.

Brain Contusion

This is a bruise on the brain that can cause swelling and bleeding to the brain. The bruise might not be visible on the skin.

A fractured skull

This is when there is a fusion or a crack on your skull caused by a hard blow to the head. A fractured skull may cause fragments of broken bones to cut into the brain and cause damage and internal bleeding.

Intracranial hematoma

This is bleeding that collects inside the skull and may cause clots. After a traumatic hit to the head, a mass of blood may form clots between your skull and brain. It may not show until a few days or weeks after the incident.

Legal Steps to Take If You Suffer a Traumatic Brain Injury

If you or your loved one suffered a traumatic brain injury due to someone else’s negligence and misconduct, you could sue for damages. You may want to hire an attorney who can direct you to resources and explain your rights. You can visit this website to speak to an aggressive yet compassionate lawyer.

Attorneys are well-aware of defense attorneys’ and insurance companies’ strategies and tactics when combating these claims. An experienced accident injury lawyer will ensure that you get the compensation you deserve for past, present, and future brain injury effects.