Is Pressure Washing Effective?

As a homeowner, you know that keeping your house looking its best takes time and effort. Some things you can tackle on your own, while others are best left to the professionals. And if you own or manage a business, you probably feel the same way. One example of a better task left to the experts is pressure washing, an effective and efficient way to clean many surfaces.

What does pressure washing involve?

Pressure washing makes use of a high propulsion jet of water to clean a particular surface thoroughly. Its purpose is to wash away and root out all dirt. Pressure washing professionals know how much pressure to use depending on the material of the surface to be cleaned and the amount and type of dirt involved. Vinyl siding and concrete pathways will benefit from a pressure washing session, but the pressure used on each will vary greatly.

It’s easy to imagine that vinyl siding will benefit from being pressure washed when the homeowner wants to get rid of dirt and mold, while a concrete pathway or parking lot will probably have car oil and other contaminants that are much more embedded and harder to remove. An experienced pressure washer also knows other techniques besides the force of the water to make sure the material that is being washed will not get damaged.

What types of surfaces can be pressure washed?

Besides being fast and effective, pressure washing offers you the possibility of safely cleaning a wide variety of surfaces without harming them. Also, virtually any type of stain can be removed, leaving it looking as if it was brand new. Some of the most common surfaces that get great results when they are pressure washed are:

Patios

Wood decks

Driveways

Siding

Tiled floors

Brick walls

Concrete

Masonry

Wood

Fences

Can you pressure wash anything else?

When you are looking for pressure cleaning services in Miami, it is recommended that you ask them if the surface you are interested in having cleaned can be pressure washed before starting the job. Some items could be damaged by the force of the water, among them:

Sandstone – The pressure will wash away its texture or create grooves where you don’t want them.

Painted surfaces – Only true professionals can perform pressure washing on painted surfaces without washing away the paint.

Asphalt roofing shingles – The force of the water will remove the granules that give the unique finish to this roofing material and can destroy the roof.

Old stuff and antiques – Old furniture and wood structures may have dry rot that completely disintegrates when pressure washed.

Stained or varnished wood – Cleaning these with pressure washing will take the stain or varnish right off.

Whether you need to remove algae, mold, dust, grime, chewing gum, caked-on mud, or other dirt and contaminants from surfaces like walls, masonry, concrete, or asphalt, calling upon a pressure washer professional will get you the best and safest results. They will know whether the surface can withstand this treatment and whether other cleaning agents such as chemicals, citric acid, vinegar, detergents, disinfectants, or sanitizers must be added to achieve the cleanest results. This way, you can rest assured your home or business will get as clean as it can be.