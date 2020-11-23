Is Hemp Oil Effective In Treating Skin Conditions?

Hemp oil may help treat inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis, acne scarring, and dry skin. However, research is still ongoing.
Read on to learn more about what hemp oil is, its possible health benefits, what the research currently says about whether it helps reduce or prevent skin conditions, and other natural skin remedies.
Is CBD legal? Hemp-derived CBD products with less than 0.3% THC are legal federally but still illegal under some state laws. Cannabis-derived CBD products, on the other hand, are illegal federally but legal under some state laws. Check local legislation, especially when traveling. Also, keep in mind that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not approved nonprescription CBD products, which may be inaccurately labeled.
What is hemp oil?
Some people refer to hemp oil as hemp seed oil or full-spectrum hemp oil, but the products are different.
Manufacturers produce hemp seed oil by compressing hemp seeds rather than the leaves and flowers. Hemp seed oil does not contain any CBD, which is the main active component in full-spectrum hemp oils.
Full-spectrum hemp oil is a type of CBD oil made from the pressed flowers and leaves of the C. sativa plant. Manufacturers use hemp oil as the carrier oil, and it contains less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Technically, both types of hemp oil are cannabis products, as they both come from the C. sativa plant.
Both types of hemp oil have a greenish color and a nutty flavor and smell. Unrefined hemp oils tend to be darker green and contain more nutrients than refined oils. Refined hemp oils tend to be clearer.
Health benefits
Scientists need to carry out more research to discover the full range of health benefits that hemp oil can provide.
However, some studies have indicated that hemp oil may have numerous potential health benefits, such as:
- moisturizing properties
- reducing inflammation
- helping control oil production
- reducing symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
- reducing the risk of infection
- reducing symptoms of menopause
- excellent source of healthful fats, protein, and antioxidants
- preventing seizures
- helping manage or treat addictions or substance misuse disorders
- protecting nerve and brain cells
- reducing depression symptoms
- reducing or controlling anxiety
Scientists believe that most of the health benefits linked to hemp oil are due to the oil’s rich mixture of beneficial plant chemicals called phytochemicals, as well as other nutrients.
Important phytochemicals and nutrients found in full-spectrum hemp oil include:
- cannabinoids terpenes
- terpenoids
- flavonoids
- omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
- linoleic acid, γ-linolenic acid, and α-linolenic acid
- oleic acid
- palmitic acid
Alternative natural skin remedies
Many other natural skin remedies have properties that can benefit skin health or reduce symptoms of skin conditions.
Examples include:
- onion extract to reduce the appearance and feel of scars or to prevent or treat fungal infections
- garlic to prevent skin cancer or irregular growths
- aloe vera to reduce wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and stretch marks, and improve circulation and wound healing
- neem to relieve and heal boils and blisters
- marigold to help heal burns, bruises, wounds, and to reduce inflammatory skin conditions
- green tea to rejuvenate old skin cells and reduce inflammation
- echinacea to help treat skin boils, wounds, burns, acne, and psoriasis
- lavender oil to reduce allergic reactions
- tomato paste for protection from UV damage
- mango for very dry, cracked skin
- chamomile to reduce free radical damage and inflammation
- rosemary to treat acne and reduce UV damage
- thyme to treat cellulitis (skin infections)
Summary
Hemp oil contains a wide array of phytochemicals beneficial for skin health and human health in general.
Skin conditions that may benefit from hemp oil include eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.
Hemp oil may also be useful in anti-skin aging and treatment of acne scarring.
Before purchasing or using hemp oil, it is important to ensure it is a pure, high-quality product. People with chronic skin conditions should also talk with a doctor about using hemp oil to treat or manage their condition.