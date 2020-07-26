In recent years, hemp has gained much attention thanks to the reauthorization of the 2018 Farm Bill that regularizes industrial hemp production and consumption. The jurisdiction of its production has also been turned over to the Department of Agriculture.

More of the best CBD products are rising in popularity especially within the health community. Though many advocates for the many advantages of using hemp oil, there are no hemp wellness products that have been FDA-approved.

What is Hemp Oil

Not to be confused with hemp seed oil, hemp oil is extracted directly from the flowers of hemp plants instead of its stalks and leaves. Hemp seed oil is extracted from the seeds through a process called cold-pressing.

Used in many health products such as capsules, topicals, and tinctures, among many others, the potential benefits of hemp oil range from aiding in skin conditions such as eczema and acne, treating mild to moderate chronic pains like joint and muscle aches as well as headaches.

When extracted from hemp plants, hemp oil carries a myriad of phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, vitamins, and minerals that are naturally-occurring.

Is Hemp Legal

Hemp and its derivative products have been legalized in many states but some still keep the legal limit of 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabinoid responsible for the psychoactive effects.

Historically, hemp is mostly used in paper and textiles. Recent changes in the federal law, however, have made it possible for manufacturers to include hemp oil in supplements, tinctures, capsules, topicals, makeup, food products, and even supplements for pets.

Hemp Oil Benefits

Among the many possible health benefits of hemp oil including managing various forms of skin disorders, quick relief from chronic pains, and aiding with rest and relaxation, hemp oil is also reportedly good for the overall well-being of the body.

The extract interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) by stimulating the natural-occurring cannabinoids present in the central nervous system, digestive system, and other vital systems to keep the body perfectly balanced or homeostasis.

There are plenty of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids present in hemp oil, and this can be beneficial for brain health by stimulating receptors to be more active. Reducing stress and maintaining a well-balanced mood could also be a great benefit to regular users.

Before partaking in any hemp oil routine, it is best to consult medical experts first especially for pregnant or nursing women, and persons with a complicated medical history.

Hemp Oil Side Effects

Due to the lack of psychoactive properties present in hemp oil, they may produce little to no side effects. They are also safe to use every day without fear of abuse or dependency. Since it comes in liquid form, digestion comes easy and fast.

Ingestion of hemp oil may also vary depending on preference. Some like to put a few drops in their favorite dish or beverage while others prefer the sublingual method — a few drops under the tongue will absorb hemp oil directly into the bloodstream.

The effects in the body might take several minutes up to an hour to be felt. No matter the ingestion method, hemp oil is sure to provide the body with enough nutrients to start and end the day energized and relaxed at the same time.