Is Compass Good Fit for New Real Estate Agents?

If you’re a new real estate agent, you may have considered Compass as a company to work for and find clients to work with. If so, here’s what you should know.

Should you work for Compass?

You might want to know, is Compass good for new agents like you? The answer depends on what you’re looking for and how much time and work you’re willing to put into your career in real estate.

Compass provides training and support to their agents, so even if you have little or no formal experience, they can help. However, the selection process is extremely competitive, and very few applicants are accepted. If you are one of the chosen few, you will have access to the following benefits.

Technology developed by Compass

If you’re a fan of technology, you’ll be pleased to know Compass use AI to assist with all aspects of real estate work, from finding new clients to work with, to choosing the best time to sell a home and setting a price. This means as a new agent, a lot of the footwork is done for you. So, your role will be to be the face of the human side of the business. This means reassuring clients who have concerns, finding ways to help them if the process takes longer than they were expecting, and negotiating to get them the best deal.

The chance of a regular income

Being a self-employed agent comes with an element of risk. Although Compass can’t promise specific earning figures, they can give you access to enough clients for you to make a regular income. Some months, this will be higher than others. As a new agent, you may feel overwhelmed unless you’re mentally and financially prepared to work long hours to achieve higher earnings.

It is possible though. This was proven when Compass tried to create a payment structure that would have seen their agents receive a regular salary. Most preferred the commission structure, saying they could earn more money. This method gives agents unlimited earning potential.

As a new agent, it’s a lot of work to take on. Yet, if you can budget for the quieter months, you will have money to fall back on if you are temporarily unable to work, or only have a few clients to work with.

Great if you like helping people

Even a new agent, if you have the right mindset and are often told how great you are with people, can make real estate into a successful career path. Compass, like many other real estate agents you could apply to work for, will want to determine whether you have potential. If you demonstrate your willingness to work hard, and excellent people skills, Compass Real Estate might be a good match for you.