Is CBD Good for Dogs?

There’s been a lot of media buzz in recent years about the therapeutic potential of CBD for humans, but what about our beloved furry friends?

As a pet owner, it can be hard to watch the family dog suffer from arthritis, nausea, or anxiety. The good news is, CBD has many of the same pharmacological mechanisms when administered to dogs as it does in people.

The Proof is in the Research

Since the legalization of hemp-based CBD in 2018, scientists have been producing a growing body of research into its safety and efficacy in both lab tests and clinical settings. Before testing CBD products on humans, these researchers usually start with lab animals like mice, rats, and, yes, dogs. There’s plenty of laboratory and clinical evidence to support the use of CBD as a veterinary supplement.

Like people, dogs have endocannabinoid receptors throughout their bodies. CBD acts indirectly on these receptors to support central and peripheral nervous system health and help to maintain a state of homeostasis in the body.

Unique Concerns for Pet Owners

When administering CBD to pets, it’s important to choose a vendor like Vive CBD that sells specialized veterinary supplements. Dosing and administering herbal supplements designed for humans can be very challenging. When pet owners buy CBD dog treats or other specialized products, they won’t have to worry about dose titration.

It’s also very important to avoid giving pets full-spectrum CBD products that contain THC. This plant-based compound doesn’t just produce psychoactive effects that can leave dogs feeling distressed. It can also be toxic in animals, even in small amounts.

Common Canine Conditions That Can Be Managed With CBD

CBD can help pets manage a diverse array of symptoms. They range from chronic pain to seizures, anxiety, decreased appetite, and more.

CBD Relieves Pain

There is extensive evidence to show that CBD can help both humans and their beloved pets manage various types of pain. That includes nerve pain, pain related to inflammation, and mobility problems related to arthritis. CBD may be especially helpful as a wellness supplement for aging dogs.

CBD Can Reduce Anxiety

Many pets suffer from anxiety during thunderstorms, in the presence of other dogs, or when their humans aren’t home. CBD can help to reduce anxiety in dogs, helping to eliminate problematic behaviors like excessive barking, indoor urination, or destroying the furniture. It can be especially helpful for pets that suffer from noise phobias.

CBD Can Reduce Seizures

Humans aren’t the only ones who can get epileptic or non-epileptic seizures. Dogs can also develop seizure disorders. CBD can help to reduce the frequency and intensity of epileptic seizures, and unlike most prescription medications, it doesn’t cause liver damage.

CBD Can Help with Stomach Upset

There are many reasons a dog might develop stomach upset. No matter what’s causing this symptom, CBD can help to alleviate vomiting and nausea. It can also increase appetite in animals with serious health conditions like cancer that can disrupt normal eating patterns.

CBD May Have Anti-Tumor Effects

Researchers are exploring the possibility that CBD could help reduce the spread of tumors by blocking cancer cells’ ability to reproduce. It isn’t a cure-all, and no credible sources are claiming that CBD can cure cancer. However, CBD may make a good complementary treatment for dogs undergoing conventional cancer therapies.

CBD Side Effects in Dogs

There haven’t been any studies to date that specifically evaluate CBD’s potential side effects in dogs. However, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence available. The most common side effects reported by pet owners include:

Increased thirst

Drowsiness

Lowered blood pressure when given in large amounts

The good news is, pet owners can minimize these side effects with correct dosing. Minimum doses usually start at 0.05mg/kg of body weight. Maximum daily doses are less than 5mg/kg of body weight.

It’s always best to use the lowest effective dose, so start by administering a very small amount of CBD to the dog. If the dog responds well, stick with that dose. If the supplement doesn’t produce any results, up the animal’s dose very slowly. Don’t administer CBD more often than every six hours.

Dogs Deserve the Best

Don’t settle for hemp oil treats from the local pet store or try to give the family pet human supplements.

Visit https://vivecbd.com/ to find high-quality, specialized CBD products made just for dogs.