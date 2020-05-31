Is a Historic Home Right for You?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a historic home? These gorgeous pieces of yesteryear often pop up on the market at higher than average prices and sell rather quickly.

They can be a dream to live in but come with a few downsides as well. If you are the type of person whose tastes gravitate to custom homes, older structures, and unusual houses, you might want to investigate the historic homes market.

Volumes have been written on the subject, and there are even real estate agents who specialize in these classic abodes that fill a city’s multicultural landscape. Still, you can learn a lot about the market in a few minutes by reviewing some key facts.

Put on Your Investor’s Hat

When you want to live in a very old, well-kept house that’s on one of the national registers, you’re essentially an investor. Many owners of classic properties don’t live in them but rent them out to museums, historic societies, non-profits, and other individuals. If you know the market inside and out, it’s possible to earn a tidy profit investing in very old residential real estate. Always get professional advice when pursuing this course and remember to be patient.

Custom Homes Are a Worthy Alternative

Many buyers experience sticker shock when touring historic real estate. The other turnoff is red tape. Local, state and national bureaucracies can make the process of purchasing a classic house a classic hassle.

Often, buyers decide to check out brand new custom-built options instead. Custom home builders in Sarasota, for example, can help buyers design and construct a unique residence that boasts all the creature comforts and beauty of a historical classic but at a much lower price.

The Upside

If the past intrigues you and you relish the idea of sleeping in the same room where someone like Daniel Boone, former First Lady Edith Galt Wilson, or Harry Truman slept, then purchasing a really old piece of real estate might be your thing. It’s even possible to leverage a successful business if you rent the place out or open a tourist shop in it.

There’s a chance your old, historically significant property might be eligible for various grants for restoration, upkeep, or research. Always check into these sorts of things before buying. Call nearby universities, federal agencies, and ask an experienced RE agent about the subject.

If you’re willing to do some serious research on your own, you stand the chance of finding a source of funds for rehabilitating and upgrading a structure that might not be in exemplary shape.