iPromo Shifts Business Strategy to Support Coronavirus Cause

As the world grapples with the ripple effects from COVID-19, some businesses are shuttering for the long haul. However, there are a few standout companies who’ve been able to provide timely resources to our healthcare workers and hospitals on the frontlines of this fatal virus. One of the businesses that have shifted its focus is iPromo, a promotional product wholesaler based out of Chicago.

iPromo introduces iHealth line of medical products

The company has recently launched a line of medical products, dubbed iHealth, that features necessary protective equipment like medical-grade masks and bulk hand sanitizer.

The company’s modified product focus will help shore up the gaps in necessary resources that doctors, nurses, and other essential workers require to protect themselves and patients from coronavirus.

How iPromo’s business transition happened

Although iPromo’s core business is branded merchandise, the company has shifted to leverage their international sourcing expertise to provide government agencies and health care providers with the supplies needed in this crisis.

CEO Leo Friedman spent long nights working with global suppliers to ensure the company could acquire the personal protective equipment (PPE) our healthcare workers so desperately need to ride out this pandemic while providing help to patients. The company’s ability to pivot to focus on health care materials and products is helping workers and volunteers across the country.

What products are available in the iHealth line

In the iHealth line, health care workers can find protective wear options, protective eyewear, medical gloves, hand wipes, hand sanitizers, thermometers, and face masks. Beyond health care workers, the CDC is now recommending that everybody wear masks, but with the caveat to save N95 masks for essential medical employees.

The COVID-19 impact across Florida, the U.S., and the World

The coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Florida, and America, not to mention the difficulty it has caused to Florida’s businesses. While social distancing and quarantine procedures are starting to have a real impact on the number of cases of coronavirus, it’s important that regular citizens don’t ease up on their behaviors in the face of falling numbers.

The impacts of coronavirus can be felt in almost every aspect of American life. Restaurant and service industries are particularly impacted as stay-at-home orders all but ensure a negative impact on revenue. Most restaurants don’t have enough revenue to run more than two weeks without bringing in business.

In addition, as layoffs cause millions of Americans to file for unemployment, there is a reduced amount of consumer spending. Although the stimulus check will help keep many workers afloat, the road to full economic recovery will be long and arduous.

How you can do your part as a business owner

If you’re a business owner, you may wonder what you can do to help during the coronavirus crisis. If you want to follow iPromo’s lead, there are ways you can alter your business strategy to help others – it’s one of the best ways to assist others during the pandemic.

For example, tons of distilleries around the country are making hand sanitizer, like Cutwater Spirits, based in San Diego. Other large corporations like Tesla have started manufacturing respirators to help provide with vital equipment needs around the country. Starbucks has moved to a drive-thru only model to keep Americans caffeinated and safe.

If you’re ruled as a non-essential business, make sure you actually close. This isn’t the time to flout the rules. Even though it will be a sacrifice, as a business owner, the responsible action is to close.

However, when your business is ruled as essential, it’s equally important to follow CDC guidelines for sanitizing, social distancing, sick policies, and disinfecting procedures. Make sure to do your due diligence to keep your staff and patrons safe. Ensure that you’re limiting the number of customers coming into your establishment and that you change your hours to account for the required extra cleaning.

It’s also a good idea to create a way for you to communicate any county orders and other changes in an easily accessible digital forum so your employees can stay in the know.

Takeaways: Taking down the coronavirus, one step at a time

Although the news cycle is gloomy, there are many people and companies around that are doing their best to help the cause, as evidenced by iPromo’s complete business shift. Whether it’s in the form of doctors on the front lines intervening to save lives or companies providing the produces necessary to keep medical workers safe, there are plenty of silver linings to be found in this dark time in history.