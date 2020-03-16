How Companies Can Deal With Coronavirus

The number of infected people has gone over 100,000 across the globe, and the numbers are continuously rising. No one knows when this will start slowing down, and before that happens, many companies are struggling to find a solution to keep running their business and protect the health of their employees at the same time.

That is why we came up with these tips that should help human resources departments and business owners find the most suitable and safe solution for their employees.

The Focus Has to Be on Communication

The first step is in HR departments. They have to create detailed instructions and information packages that will be distributed to all employees. The instructions should educate people about the basic Coronavirus symptoms, but also inform them about things they should avoid doing. This information can be sent via emails, posters, pamphlets, or posted as signs in shared spaces.

All employees have to be encouraged to refer to a doctor if they are not feeling well and immediately get days off. Also, if any employee has recently traveled to a country that is profoundly impacted by the virus, such as Italy, China, or Iran, he or she should inform the HR department immediately and call a doctor. All that has to be stated clearly, in a few bulletins. Let everyone know that they can find the latest updates on the official Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Online Platforms That Can Keep Your Business Running

Luckily, today there are so many options to connect and work online. Whole teams can join group conversations and collaborate, just like they do in the office. Group meetings can be done over Google Hangouts, Skype, Zoom, etc.

Introduce Flexible Arrangements

Since self-isolation is one of the best options for preventing the virus from spreading, if your business allows such a model, you should send your employees to work from home. This will prevent the virus from spreading not only among the people in the office but also in public transportation and other public places because your employees won’t have to commute to work. This is particularly important for big cities, where public transportation is crowded during rush hours.

If the nature of your business does not allow your workers to work remotely, then you need to make sure that their office and work environment is as virus-proof as possible. Give your workers enough hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol, face masks, and soap. Display posters that illustrate how to wash hands for at least 20 seconds properly.

Make Leave Policies More Flexible

In situations like these, you cannot hold tight to your leave policies. You cannot force someone who is not feeling well to show up at work just because he or she does not have any paid time off left. That would not be ethical. Plus, you would risk the virus spreading to the rest of your employees, and then what? As long as work is being delivered, it does not really matter if someone is working from the office or from home, right? Encourage employees to seek help immediately if they are not feeling well.

Other Tips and Alternatives for Handling This Situation

As long as you provide the conditions for everyone to stay healthy and infection-free, you are doing your job well. Here are some further steps that should be taken to increase the safety of everyone:

Arrange a strict cleaning schedule for all offices. All desks and surfaces that are frequently used should be cleaned and disinfected twice a day.

Provide enough face masks and hand sanitizers for all employees, as well as gloves if necessary.

Everyone’s temperature should be checked upon entering the building, so that everyone can work in peace without being paranoid, etc.

Avoid organizing any meetings and group activities. If you ever thought that some meetings could have been an email, now is your chance to test that.

Employees should avoid group gatherings at the kitchen or lounge, as well as going for lunch in crowded areas.

Will Coronavirus Change the Way We Work in the Future?

This is not a situation that happens every day, and we still do not know a lot about this virus. New symptoms occur, but there is still no vaccine or cure for Coronavirus. Since this represents a serious health threat, your company has to act responsibly, without jeopardizing the health of its employees and their families. It is one of those situations when you have to put some other things before the profit because the consequences can be far worse. We hope these tips gave you an idea of how to act and handle this situation so that your business does not stop. Who knows, perhaps you will find out that your employees are more efficient when they are working from home, and get a new perspective on running a successful business.

Author’s Bio: Selena Thomas is a content writer who loves sharing tips on healthy lifestyles. A writer by day and a reader by night, she’s fond of writing articles that can help people in improving both physical and mental health. Also, she loves traveling and inspires people on her blogs.