Iowa Caucus Chaos – Morning Headlines (Video)

CHAOS. That’s the only way to describe the Democratic Iowa Caucus. There have been no results from yesterday’s election. The tally boards show zero results. Reports indicate officials will release results later today. All the candidates held late night rallies and then prepared to leave the state to campaign in New Hampshire.

Here are some of the morning headlines after this Reuters video report:

Reuters: Democrats’ bid to challenge Trump off to a messy start in Iowa

New York Times: 2020 Iowa Caucus Live Updates: Delayed Results Lead to Confusion

Axios: The 2020 Iowa debacle

The big picture: The debacle overshadowed the winners-losers story of the night, opened Democrats to accusations of incompetence by the Trump campaign and reignited the debate about how long this small, predominately white state should keep its lock on first-in-the-nation status.

Politico: ‘It’s a total meltdown’: Confusion seizes Iowa as officials struggle to report results

