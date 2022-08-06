Investing In A Bear Market 2022

Written by Georgina Tzanetos – 7 min read – Edited by James Royal

A bear market is a prolonged period of price declines in a stock or entire market, usually of 20 percent or more from a recent high. Investors typically track the world’s major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see when they enter bear market territory.

Individual stocks or asset classes can also enter a bear market if they experience price declines of 20 percent or more. The good news is that bear markets do not tend to last long, on average a little under 10 months, according to Hartford Funds.

Investing in a bear market by the numbers

A bear market is generally defined as a decline of 20 percent or more off of recent market highs.

Bear markets are often associated with recessions, but not always.

The average bear market in the S&P 500 lasted roughly 9.6 months, according to Hartford Funds.

There have been 27 bear markets in the S&P 500 since 1928, with 12 of them occurring from 1928-1945.

The S&P 500 has lost an average of around 36 percent during bear markets since 1928, says Hartford Funds.

Bear markets are as much a part of history as they are the economic cycle. Notable bear markets include those during the Great Depression of the 1930s and the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s.

Another notable historical bear market occurred as part of the Great Recession, lasting 408 days and seeing the S&P 500 drop nearly 52 percent.

One of the shorter bear markets in history came during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020 and lasted just 33 days but wiped almost 34 percent off the S&P 500.

Bear markets in the S&P 500 happened on average about every 3.6 years since 1928.

What is a bear market?

There is no exact science for distinguishing or recognizing a bear market, but market watchers generally refer to a decline of 20 percent or more as a bear market.

Bear markets often occur in the period before an economic downturn, and they largely indicate that investors are starting to pull back. If there is a higher ratio of risk-averse investors to risk-tolerant, this can also often be considered a bear market, or “bear-market territory.” Conversely, in a bull market, investors charge ahead and often buy at a rapid pace.

When investors start to hear that markets could be headed for a bear market or into bear market territory, it’s important to take notice and be ready to adjust your investments, if needed.

Bear markets often signal recessions but can sometimes occur in the midst of longer-term bull markets, representing a temporary lull. Since it’s difficult to discern which way markets will swing and when, keeping an eye on your investments is all the more important.

Bear markets could be caused by an overheating of the economy via runaway inflation, political unrest that bleeds into markets, overextended consumers or some other cause entirely.

Historical data on bear markets

Although investors fear bear markets, they are fortunately often short-lived.

As mentioned above, the average bear market lasts about 9.6 months. Meanwhile, the shortest S&P 500 bear market in history lasted just over one month, occurring in 2020 at the outset of the COVID pandemic.

In total, there have been 27 bear markets in the S&P 500 since 1928, with 12 of them between 1928 and 1945. Since 1945, there have been 15 bear markets, averaging out to about one every 5.1 years.

While bear markets can scare investors, they occur only a minority of the time. From 1928 to 2020, bear markets accounted for just 22 percent of market history, Hartford Funds says. In other words, stocks have been flat or on the rise 78 percent of the time.

And not only are bear markets short-lived, they tend to be less powerful than bull markets.

On average, the S&P 500 has lost around 36 percent during bear markets, according to Ned Davis Research. To put that into perspective, the average bull market sees a 114 percent gain. In fact, half of the S&P 500’s strongest days in the last two decades happened during bear markets. According to Hartford Funds, investors who are anticipating a 50-year investing horizon can expect to live through about 14 bear markets. That means becoming comfortable with market dips and learning to ride a bear market out.

Bear markets can cause investors to become skittish, which can result in investors selling assets from fear. This can become contagious, and further deepen a bear market. Investors who might not have had the intention of selling before can all of a sudden get trapped in a contagious selling frenzy, which can lead to selling assets that could be more valuable in the long term.

Bear markets since 1929