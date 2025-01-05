In-Ear Microphones Could Help Doctors ‘Listen’ For Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s

Researchers from the École de Technologie Supérieure in Montreal, Canada, and Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH, are exploring using earpiece microphones to detect early signs of Alzheimer’s.

Now, researchers are looking at a different avenue: the ears. They aim to spot signs of cognitive impairment early by recording sounds and vibrations in the eardrums.

In recent years, scientists have been trying to develop blood tests to help diagnose neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease sooner. AI scans have also helped detect signs of change in the brain earlier.

The researchers’ long-term goal is to create a noninvasive, wearable device that can continuously monitor for Alzheimer’s and potentially other neurological diseases, which would help scientists detect signs earlier than the standard diagnosis timeframe.

The study involves experiments with volunteers wearing both wearables and conventional eye trackers to correlate eardrum oscillations with the amplitude and trajectory of saccades. Compared to traditional eye movement trackers, which can lack accuracy and precision, wearables are a more ubiquitous and less intrusive technology.

“We can actually see the heartbeat, we can see the breathing, and then [w]e can actually see eye movement,” she noted.

She said that the in-ear microphone would be inserted into the ear canal to collect multiple signals.

“Alzheimer’s disease patients have saccades that are shorter, more variable and less accurate. Also, eye movements cause vibrations of the eardrum, which can be detected by the in-ear microphones of the hearables. This means that hearables are a good potential method to track eye movement changes,” explained Boutros.

As these saccades happen, they cause vibrations in the eardrums. This is where these sensitive in-ear microphones come into play. By analyzing these vibrations, the researchers want to develop algorithms that will help them differentiate physiological signals that may indicate neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s.

The neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer’s often leads to slower eye movements and more mistakes when performing eye-tracking tasks.

People with Alzheimer’s often experience impaired motor control, such as apraxia and gait disturbances. Changes in saccades or involuntary rapid eye movements that shift the eye from one target to another are also signs of cognitive decline.

Medical News Today spoke to Alexander Solomon, MD, surgical neuro-ophthalmologist and strabismus surgeon at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, who was not involved in the research, about the potential of these hearables.

“I think it’s an interesting premise, but I worry about the number of variables that could interfere with their data and limit real-world utility,” Solomon said.

When asked about what challenges the researchers should anticipate when using both the eye-tracking device and the hearable device simultaneously, Solomon said many things could limit their data and applicability.

“[Many things] ranging from alternative diagnoses affecting eye movements to the amount of signal-to-noise ratio would limit the utility of such a device in the real world, partially because you are inferring eye movement from changes in the oscillations rather than tracking it directly. While a wearable is convenient for gathering data without intruding on a patient population, there are many more accurate ways to assess eye movements relatively quickly and accurately in a clinic environment,” he explained.

Nonetheless, the proposal of such technology is promising for the future detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

“Anything we can do to detect the disease earlier is a boon for making sure patients are caught early on in the disease course — as treatments are developed and improve catching the disease before there are more permanent changes in cognition will likely be key. [W]hile I have questions about this particular wearable, methods of screening patients in spaces they’re already in will be very helpful in doing so,” Solomon told MNT.

Tracking symptoms through in-ear signals may also bring about the possibility of detecting and differentiating between other neurological diseases. One particular disease, according to Boutros and her team, is Parkinson’s disease.