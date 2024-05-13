In 1953 “Froffles” Debuted. In 1955 It Was Renamed Eggo Waffles

Updated May 13, 2024

(June 28, 2018) Waffle lovers finally have their day of recognition on June 29, which is the day National Waffle Iron Day is observed.

The waffle iron is usually two honeycomb-patterned metal plates hinged together. A person pours or places the dough between the heated plates and then closes it to bake the waffle.

Waffle irons got their start in the 14th century in the Low Countries. Even the earliest designs that were used over an open fire would have elaborate designs such as coats of arms and religious symbols.

The first patent in the USA for a waffle iron was in 1869, submitted by Cornelius Swarthout. In 1911, General Electric produced a prototype electric waffle iron. The first electric waffle iron was available to the general public in 1918.

The birth of the waffle dates back to the middle ages, where they were cooked over a fire using two metal plates with wooden handles. The plates back then often had the grid pattern we know today, but some waffles had fancier designs, like a coat of arms.

1725 – The word “waffle” first appears in the English language in 1725.

1869 – The first patent for waffle irons is given to Cornelius Swarthout.

1904 – George Bang creates waffle rolls.

1918 – General Electric sells the first electric waffle maker.

1932 – The founders of Eggo Waffles were original mayonnaise moguls. In 1932, brothers Frank, Anthony and Sam Dorsa created their mayo brand, which became an international hit. The brothers became so successful, they then moved on to waffles.

1953 – When Eggo frozen waffles were originally introduced in 1953, they had a different name. Before being named simply after the company in 1955, Eggo called their waffles Froffles. It’s a combination of “frozen” and “waffles”

1955 – he first Waffle House outlet opens in Avondale Estates, Georgia.

1972 – Nike Co-Founder Bill Bowerman, an Oregon Track Coach at the time, used his wife’s waffle iron to create a sole for footwear that would be light weight but also grip a surface. This design would soon be called the “Moon Shoe” in 1972 and the “Waffle Trainer” in 1974. His waffle iron shoe helped spur the growth of Blue Ribbon Sports / Nike.

2007 – Patrick Bertoletti ate 29 Waffles in ten minutes in 2007, beating fellow eating champion, Joey Chestnut in the World Waffle Eating Championships.

2013 – The Waffle House has sells 145 waffles a minute. An eight feet and 110 pounds of pure waffle claimed the world record for “World’s Largest Waffle” in 2013. Stitching Gouda Oogst of the Netherlands was the mastermind behind this mega-waffle.

2013 – The World’s Record for the largest waffle weighs 110 lb 3.68 oz and was created by Stichting Gouda Oogst (Netherlands) in Nieuwe Markt, Gouda, Netherlands, on 29 June 2013. The waffle had a diameter of 8 ft 1.24 in.

Thomas Jefferson brought to first waffle iron to America. Crude waffles had been made in the States since the pilgrims brought over the recipe 100 year previously, but this was the first, fancy French waffle maker to grace the U.S. of A.

The verb waffle means to be indecisive and it comes from a Scottish term “waff” that means “to yelp like a puppy.” The noun waffle, meaning the excellent gridded breakfast food, comes from the Old German wefan, which meant to weave something into the shape of a honeycomb.

