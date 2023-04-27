Important Home Maintenance Tips for Florida Homeowners

As a homeowner in Florida, you probably have needs for your home that are unique from those of homeowners in other parts of the country. That’s because of the climatic conditions and regulations for building codes in Florida. As such, you may be wondering about what some of the home maintenance tips that you can rely on are. Some are outlined below!

Seal Your Driveway

Your home’s driveway plays the role of keeping your home beautiful to all who approach it, and a lot more. It also holds everything else together, including your home’s foundation. This means that it should be kept in the best condition so that you can benefit from a beautiful and proper driveway. Keep in mind that a new asphalt driveway costs about $5 to $7 per square foot, according to The Spruce. This is the price you should keep aside if you want to get a new driveway for your home. If your current driveway doesn’t need a replacement, you can get away with repairing it and sealing it to keep damage from the weather and regular use to a minimum. In fact, should realistically seal marble and soft stones every six months so they maintain their structural integrity.

Check Your Plumbing

Plumbing is another important part of a fully functional home. That’s why you must ensure there aren’t any leaks or other damage to your home’s plumbing, as this can lead to many issues. Remember that if you address simple leaks in your home, you stand to save about 10% on your water bills, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Since you also stand to save money by keeping your plumbing in great shape, you should be motivated to check your plumbing and fix any leaks the moment you find them. Leaks lead to wasting water that’s going to be felt not just by your bank account, but by the environment as well. That said, you’ll be doing a lot of good by ensuring that your home’s plumbing is in solid shape.

Inspect and Service the Heating and Cooling

Your Florida home’s heating and cooling are another vital aspect to take care of in your home. That’s because you and your family are bound to rely heavily on it when the weather gets a bit extreme. As such, you should find an expert to service it for you on a regular basis so that it stays in great shape. If it’s reached the end of its lifespan, replace it so that you have a robust system to rely on. Remember to start with proper maintenance from the very beginning so that you can lengthen its lifespan and stay within your warranty’s cover.

Keep Pests Away

The final home maintenance tip for your Florida home involves ensuring that there are no pests either inside or outside your home. To do this, check to see if there are any signs of pests, including droppings, strange smells and sounds, and damaged property. These are some general signs of the most common pests that you might encounter in your home. If you spot any of these signs, it’s important to call a pest exterminator as soon as you possibly can. Work with them to find a permanent solution that will keep your home pest-free. This is a great way to ensure that your home doesn’t get damaged by pests and you and your family stay healthy since pests can spread diseases in some cases.

Keep these home maintenance tips in mind if you’re a homeowner in Florida. Doing so can help you to keep your home in an amazing state, both aesthetically and functionally. You’ll be safe and comfortable all through the year and you can be sure that your home will also retain value.