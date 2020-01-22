Impeachment Trial Day Two – The Morning Headlines

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, beginning up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.

Some of the morning headlines, note many of these have video reports as well.

Reuters: Democrats to make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

After battling into the early morning hours on Wednesday over the trial’s rules, senators voted 53-47 to approve a hastily revised set of procedures put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that allows up to 48 hours of opening arguments – 24 hours for each side – over six days.

The Hill: What to watch for on Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial

House impeachment managers will focus their efforts on day two of the Senate trial pushing President Trump’s defense team to respond to the substance of the charges against him, instead of concentrating on procedural arguments as Republicans have done in recent months.

Fox News: Schiff, on floor at Senate impeachment trial, quietly fumes at Trump lawyers’ allegations

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff stared down President Trump’s lawyers on the Senate floor Tuesday as they accused him of lying to the American people and denying Trump due process during the impeachment investigation.

NY Post: Senate passes McConnell’s impeachment trial rules after more than 12 hours of debate

The Senate passed Mitch McConnell’s impeachment trial rules along party lines early Wednesday morning — ending a 13-hour day of debate on the Senate floor in which all 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were rejected.

Yahoo News: Schiff mauls Cipollone on impeachment trial’s first day

On the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, President Trump’s lawyers were caught off-guard and unprepared.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and a crew of several other lawyers for the president arrived for their first day of the trial, apparently expecting things to start off slowly with sleepy arguments over the rules for the trial. Opening arguments were not expected until Wednesday.

Washington Post: Senate adopts ground rules for impeachment trial, delaying a decision on witnesses until after much of the proceedings

The first substantive day of President Trump’s impeachment trial opened Tuesday with unexpected internal GOP dissension over its structure, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was forced to revise his proposed rules at the last minute to accommodate a brewing rebellion in his ranks.