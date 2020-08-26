How Would You Know Someone is Struggling With Addiction?

As addiction becomes a more serious medical problem every year, it is important for every one of us to be taught how to recognize it. Fatalities due to drug and alcohol abuse are also increasing that is why we need to act as early as possible.

Statistics say that around 11.8 million people die every year because of substance use. Know that you can do something by educating yourself about it and when to know when someone is struggling.

We have listed down below the most common signs and symptoms that someone with addiction issues might manifest.

The use of substance when dealing with problems

People who are struggling with addiction resort to drinking alcohol or taking drugs as a “solution” their problems instead of fixing them. Because of the psychological effects of these substances, it will make a person forget things, including their conflicts, even for a short period.

Consuming large quantities

Taking high dosages of substances is also a sign of addiction. People who have been drinking alcohol will be more tolerable with it, that is why they feel the need to consume more to feel its effects. They will also have a hard time limiting and controlling themselves whenever they consume these substances.

Stopped engaging with activities

Those who are suffering from substance abuse disorder will have further psychological problems like anxiety and depression. They will be more disinterested in doing the things that they used to enjoy. Instead, they’ll choose to separate themselves.

Conflicts in social relationships

Addiction can also cause problems between the person struggling with it and his or her usual social circle. It may also lead to misunderstandings between them and their families since they tend to prioritize substance use than anything else.

Having trouble working

Focusing on their responsibilities will also be hard for those who have substance abuse problems. This will result in conflicts in the family and their workplace.

Stealing

Financial problems come with the constant usage of addicting substances. Those who cannot stop and are exhausting all their wealth into buying alcohol and drugs will eventually resort to stealing once they’ve lost sources of money.

Mood Swings

Drugs and alcohol mainly affect the behavior of the user. Those who are addicted to it tend to be extremely moody when they aren’t under the influence.

Abnormal sleeping habits

People with an addiction will either tend to sleep all the time or not sleep at all.

Extreme weight gain and loss

A change in physical appearance, especially their weight, could also be a sign of suffering from drug or alcohol abuse.

Experiencing health problems

Aside from behavioral changes, people who have a problem with addiction can also feel problems with their health. They will usually have glazed eyes and will constantly feel sick. Symptoms of withdrawal will also show like excessive sweating, restlessness, shaking, nausea, and the like. Having a hard time recalling information and speaking can also be a sign of addiction.

These are only some of the endless number of signs and symptoms that a person with addiction may manifest. If you think you or a friend is showing signs of a substance abuse disorder, it is crucial to seek medical assistance and addiction treatment help. Lives are at stake when it comes to addiction, so the earlier we get to solve it, the fewer damages it will cause.