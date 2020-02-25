How to Stay Fit While Traveling: 7 Tips You Should Know

One of the largest misconceptions about fitness and traveling is that the two never intersect. While it may be true that maintaining a regular fitness schedule is difficult when you’ve got a full agenda ahead of you, it’s not an impossible task to tackle. With a bit of careful planning and diligent effort, carving out the time to get your heart rate up and metabolism kicked into gear is perfectly possible.

Staying fit while traveling is a mere matter of getting creative and being resourceful on the go. Fortunately for you, we’ve got all of the clever tips and tricks you need.

1. Pack the Right Clothes

Half of the battle of staying fit while traveling is mustering up the motivation to get out there and get moving. One of the easiest ways to encourage yourself to truly pursue your training plan is by packing the right clothes. Think about it—if you don’t have high-quality running shoes or comfortable, stretchy bottoms to work out in, your means of exercising are pretty limited. Before packing your bags, make sure you have the latest shoes for cross-training (great for any and all exercises) and moisture-wicking clothing to keep the sweat away.

2. Take a Hike

Hiking is one of the most effective and rewarding activities, and when you’re exploring a new city or country, seeing what there is to see is made easy from a mountain top. Not only will you be able to burn a lot of calories, but you’ll be able to see some of the most beautiful sights planet earth has to offer. Be intentional when choosing your hikes. The more beautiful the summit view, the more motivated you’ll be to reach the top.

3. Rent a Bicycle

Getting around a city via car, train, or bus is nice (and convenient), but if you’re looking to activate your glutes and boost your calories burned, renting a bicycle may be the way to go. Taking the scenic route on a rented bicycle allows you to better immerse yourself into the city you’re in and get a true feel for the culture.

4. Trade Dine-in for Groceries

Grocery shopping may be a bit of a headache when you’re traveling, especially if the language or cuisine is foreign to you, but it’s a great way to resist excessively heavy-sitting restaurant meals and save money. Doing your own grocery shopping puts portion control in your hands and allows you to pick and choose the ingredients you want and need most.

5. Take the Stairs

Taking the stairs may be a little painful, but it’s also one of the easiest ways to fit a lower-body workout in. While it may be the less convenient option next to an elevator or escalator, it’s an excellent way to work your muscles and get your heart rate up.

Check out these extreme staircases across the globe that are sure to give you a glute-toning workout:

Chand Baori, India

Tianmen Mountain, China

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain

6. Get Enough Rest

Did you know that getting a full eight hours of sleep can better prepare you for your future? Be it short-term or long-term, maintaining a healthy balance in your life begins with your sleep quality.

Capturing those valuable hours of sleep are essential to keeping your energy levels up—energy you’ll need for traversing the globe and tackling your workout routine.

If you’re having a hard time adjusting to a new time zone or adjusting to a noisy hostel setting, try using a sleep app that tells you when to sleep and gives you the rundown on your quality of sleep.

7. Mind Your Palate

With so many new foods and snacks to try in your new country or city, it’s easy to lose sight of how your food is hitting your stomach. “Everything in moderation” becomes easy to forget when you’re eating particularly fatty or salty foods. Mind your palate by keeping a close watch your food intake and being mindful of the vitamins, veggies, and starches your body needs.