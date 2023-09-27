How to Rank Higher on Google: 5 Tips and Tricks That Actually Work

How to Rank Higher on Google: 5 Tips and Tricks That Actually...

It’s no secret: Google is king; it is the most frequently used search engine all over the world, and it processes 99,000+ searches every second.

For over two decades, Google has dominated the internet and established itself as a household name. Everybody, from your closest friends to the people you walk past on the street, knows what Google is.

Got a burning question? Google it. Want to buy the latest iPhone? Look on Google. Need some medical advice? See what Google has to say.

Naturally, because of its popularity, all businesses want to rank higher on Google in order to get more website traffic; to improve their brand image and trust; and reduce their marketing costs.

It’s a no-brainer to boost your business site up Google’s rankings, which is why doing this should be one of your main priorities moving forward.

If you need some help with your Google search ranking, you’re not alone. Many business owners and marketing teams don’t know where to start when it comes to Google, which is why this guide is here to help you get started.

Here are five tips and tricks that will actually work and get your business website to skyrocket up Google’s search results. Whether you’re a small start-up or a fast-growing organization, you’d be crazy not to take the following advice.

Create a Google My Business Account

Firstly, you need to create a Google business profile. This way, you can make your business an official part of Google, so when people search for you, they’ll be able to see your business on Google Maps, look through your important details (opening times), and so much more. Best of all, it’s free to create a Google business account, so there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain.

For added benefit, it’s a good idea to get help with your Google My Business SEO from clickintelligence.com. Through a well-optimized Google My Business page, you’ll be able to drive even more traffic to your website and experience the benefits that come with this, such as increased sales.

Publish High-Quality Content

Throughout your website, make sure that you regularly publish high-quality content, including excellent web copy, informative blogs, and FAQs. Also, make sure that your content is keyword optimized so that Google can pick up on this, identify that the content is good, and then boost your website further up the rankings.

Increase Your Website Speed

Here’s a fun fact: website speed does affect your Google ranking.

Ever since Google’s Algorithm Speed Update, the speed of a website has had a huge influence on how high (or low) it ranks on Google. Essentially, the faster a website is, the more likely it will appear higher on Google.

Thankfully, there are lots of steps you can take to increase website speed, such as limiting the number of HTTP requests and changing to a faster web hosting company. Don’t forget that you can also compress your business website images, which (in turn) helps to speed up web page loading times.

Improve Your Google Reviews

Over recent years, Google Reviews have started to have a more significant impact on SEO. The reason for this is that Google Reviews demonstrates the credibility and expertise of your site. When a business has been tanked with bad reviews, it conveys zero credibility. However, if a business is continuously flooded with positive Google Reviews, it boosts trust and credibility.

Build Your Backlinks

Finally, focus on building your backlinks throughout Google.

Essentially, backlinks are “votes” that help you to rank higher. When a blog or article on another website includes a link to your website, it’s telling Google that your website is a good source. Basically, the more backlinks, the better.

To build your backlinks over the following year, post guest blogs across credible websites, ask your business partners and suppliers to post links to your website, and even get influencers to provide reviews of your products.

Generally, a website should have 40 to 50 backlinks to its homepage, along with 0 to 100 backlinks to each of its individual pages to gain a higher Google ranking.