How To Optimize Content To Be Effective

There is no secret why content marketing is so important for SEO. The content posted on your website is of its greatest value to the user, which is why Google is watching it extremely carefully. Hence the need for its continuous optimization.

This article will tell you about the role of content optimization in positioning, presenting its most important elements and taking a look at what determines the value of content.

How does content optimization influence SEO?

SEO potential comes from the fact that content transmits information that may be of value to search engine users. If this is the case, Google’s crawlers promote the text by displaying it higher in search results. As a result, the website begins to generate more traffic, and the search engine – through its usability and displaying relevant answers – keeps users at home and builds a competitive advantage.

It is a mutual benefit that enables text optimization. The prerequisite is high-quality information. Effective SEO texts are not about using cheap tricks, but about exhausting the subject in order to answer user inquiries. That’s why you should definitely know the answer to the question “What is keyword stuffing?” and be aware of how to avoid it.

There are no ready-made recipes for success in this regard – the result depends on quality, and this can be achieved in a variety of ways. However, there are constant actions that have a positive effect on the final positioning result. They are not about writing, but about optimizing the already created text.

Optimizing the already created content

Although all elements included in this process can be performed in parallel, content optimization should start with verifying and adjusting what is already on the page. The basis is to give the texts an appropriate structure using Hx headings, improve the saturation with key phrases and expand them.

Content duplication and cannibalization

It is also equally important to check that the content that already exists on the page is not duplicated. Duplication is one of the most common problems when positioning pages, especially in online stores. Repetitive content may be perceived as spam, so you must remove it or, if it’s not possible, apply canonical links to the page.

Content cannibalization, on the other hand, occurs when two or more subpages of one website compete for a position on the same phrases. It is usually the result of inaccurate keyword planning. The solution to this problem is usually linking the content or redirecting one of the subpages to another. In some cases, it may also be wise to rewrite one of the texts into other phrases that are relevant to the topic and useful for the site.

Creating new content

Optimizing content for SEO always involves the preparation of new materials that will be placed on the website. If the SEO effects are to be long-term, sooner or later you will need new content. This is the most effective way to build a website and increase its authority.