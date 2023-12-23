How to Make Sure You Get Compensated for Personal Injury in St. Peterburg, FL

How to Make Sure You Get Compensated for Personal Injury in St....

An accident that results in a personal injury in St. Petersburg, FL, can be life-altering and result in devastating consequences. Whether you are facing injuries from a car accident or a slip and fall, you may be entitled to compensation if someone else’s negligence or wrongdoing caused the accident.

While you may deserve compensation, actually recovering damages can be complex. Fortunately, you do not have to go through this challenging time alone. An experienced St. Petersburg personal injury lawyer can help you navigate this process.

Personal Injury Case: What Can You Recover Compensation for?

In Florida, you can recover compensation for the economic and non-economic losses you suffer due to a personal injury.

The following are damages commonly pursued in St. Petersburg personal injury cases:

Medical expenses

Property damage

Lost income

Out-of-pocket expenses

Diminished earning capacity

Disfigurement and scarring

Disability

Mental anguish

Emotional distress

Anxiety, PTSD, depression

Loss of consortium

Loss of quality of life

You may be able to recover damages for the following types of injuries:

Broken bones

Traumatic brain injuries

Soft tissue injuries

Burns

Spinal cord injuries

Whiplash

Nerve damage

Amputation

Soft tissue damage

Organ damage

To recover compensation, you will likely need to establish that you suffered damages due to an injury caused by the opposing party. You can prove this using medical records, invoices, photos, videos, accident reports, and other relevant evidence.

How Long Do I Have to Pursue Compensation in Florida?

You typically have two years to initiate a personal injury case in Florida. If you fail to bring your case before the statute of limitations expires, you won’t recover any compensation.

It can be challenging to keep track of deadlines while focusing on recovering from your injuries. However, a personal injury attorney can ensure that your claim is filed on time and you don’t lose your ability to pursue compensation.

How Much Compensation Can I Get from a Personal Injury Case in St. Petersburg?

Every personal injury accident in St. Petersburg is different. However, the amount of compensation you can recover after a personal injury accident typically depends on a few factors.

The value of your personal injury case will likely depend on the following:

The severity of your injuries

Time missed from work

The type of accident

Treatment required

Repair estimates

A truck accident case that leads to organ damage and amputation will likely be worth more than a fender bender that results in minor lacerations. The more serious your accident and injuries are, the more likely you are to receive significant compensation.

How Long Does It Take to Receive Compensation

You may deal with an insurance company after being injured in an accident caused by someone else. Insurance companies often make low initial offers in hopes that you’ll accept. You should not agree to a settlement without speaking to a personal injury lawyer. It is crucial not to settle too quickly, as it can take time to fully realize the extent of your damages.

The time it takes to resolve your personal injury case often depends on whether you settle or go to trial. Many personal injury cases are resolved by negotiating a fair settlement with the insurance company or opposing party. However, your case may require a trial if an agreement cannot be reached.

How a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help You Get Compensation

Don’t delay getting the compensation you may be entitled to after a personal injury in St. Petersburg, Florida. A St. Petersburg personal injury lawyer can help you pursue the compensation you deserve by investigating, gathering evidence, negotiating, and representing you in court if needed.