How To Look Trendy With A Mask On

We are still faced with a pandemic that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. And, as we adjust to the new normal, one of the things we can do is to be trendy about it. Face masks have become a staple in our wardrobes, and several establishments now demand that you must mask up before they can serve you.

Although some people find this a little harsh, there are ways you can turn masks to your advantage. If you have the best winter face mask, you can match it with your outfit to look great.

Choose the Best Winter Face Mask

If you want to look chic, the first thing you have to do is to get high-quality masks. There is no way you are going to achieve a great look with the medical masks that the government distributes freely.

To ensure that you get the best winter face mask, check the fabric quality and ensure that besides doing what it was created for, it also keeps the viruses out. Also, make sure that the mask is comfortable and has N95-calibre filters to keep contaminants and the virus out. Also, look for a face mask that blends well with a neck gaiter, if you decide to get one.

Color Themes

The main advantage of going with a neutral-colored mask is that it can be worn with any outfit. If your outfits are monochrome, it’s even better because these can be used easily with other colors. The look gets complete when you coordinate such outfits with a high-quality face mask.

For example, a white face mask can be paired up with a full white outfit. You can also simultaneously mix and match colors that blend with each other well, For example, you can wear black outfits with a white mask to create contrast, or even mix greens with yellows. Another alternative is to mix earth tones with bright colors. In other words, the possibilities are endless. For more inspiration, you can check online sites such as Pinterest. Here, people are constantly posting fashion tips.

Wear a Neck Gaiter

Another tip to be chic with your mask is to pair it with a cool neck gaiter. Neck gaiters are highly versatile. You can use them as a face covering, wristband, or bandana depending on the situation. Also, neck gaiters are washable, comfortable, and reusable.

Neck gaiters are mostly made using polyester fleece, which means they dry and warm quickly. When choosing a gaiter, look for one that has a longer front compared to the back as this will ensure a better fit around the neck. Some neck gaiter models also come with a cinch cord that makes it tight around the area of the neck. Some gaiters are made using a wind-resistant fleece, which makes them great for venturing out in windy weather.

Ski Goggles

Even the best winter face mask will not completely protect your face from cold and wind. This is where goggles come in. Ski goggles are created to fit perfectly with face masks and ensure you don’t have to tear up in the cold irrespective of the harshness of the weather.

Accessories

There are several accessories you can wear with your face mask to look even chicer. These include things like headgear, scarves, and bags. The only fashion tip you need to adhere to is wearing monotone clothes, for instance, an all-white outfit worn with a floral turban or scarf. This is the best combination as it can be worn with any outfit provide you can match your face mask to your accessories.

You can also match your mask to your handbag, and it’s not just ladies that can do this, but also gentlemen. For women, this can be a handbag and for men, you can match it to a backpack. Even your phone cover can be something to match your mask. Like a neck gaiter, the possibilities are limitless.

Things to Avoid

While looking to nab that winning combination of safety and fashion, you must remember the main reason we wear masks. You should never lose the whole point of keeping safe from COVID-19. Avoid the following when wearing winter face masks.

Avoid wearing a small or too big mask. If it is too big, you risk being attacked by the virus through the spaces that will be left behind. Wearing a mask that is too small may not be easy.

Many people think that by sanitizing the mask, they are killing the virus. The truth of the matter is that this only makes matters worse. The best winter face mask is designed in a way that is able to deter viruses. When you spray it with Lysol, for example, you are only weakening it further.

Don’t wear your mask over and over for too long. If your mask is reusable, make a habit of cleaning it at least once every three days. Reusing it for too long may lead to other complications because of contaminated air.