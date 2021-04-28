How To Learn German Fast For Your Upcoming Eurotrip

Learning another language is not something you can rush. It takes time and commitment to learn a new system of words, grammar, and pronunciation. Although it takes time to become fluent in another language, there are some tips and tricks out there to speed up how quickly you can learn certain words and phrases. In this article, we discuss how to learn German quickly, so you are ready for your upcoming trip to Europe.

Start with the ABCs

Learning a new language is about becoming proficient with the basics. The sooner you can recall basics, the faster you will be able to speak fluently. Start with the German alphabet to learn the basic structure of sounds and how phrases go together. You can quickly look up charts online that break down the letters and their pronunciations. Some charts compare the German alphabet to the English alphabet to get a better idea of construct and how to use different letters together.

Work on Grammar: Use a List of Online German Tutors

Grammar is something to focus on when trying to learn German quickly. You won’t remember all of the rules before your trip, but you can pick up enough to speak in basic situations. We recommend learning key phrases so that you can achieve needs for when you’re on your trip.

Questions like “Where is the restroom” and “Where can I find a pharmacy” are good phrases to learn, as they will keep you safe while traveling. For help with grammar, learn more about looking for a tutor using a List of online German tutors on Preply.

Remember Preposition Rules

As long as you know the preposition in front of your words, you will always sound correct. Gender specifications are not as consistent as they are in Spanish or French, so be on the lookout for words that seem to have oppositional gender descriptions. These descriptions will be memorized over time but aim to get down a few before your trip.

Look up “How to Say” Phrases

To appear more proficient than you are, look up common phrases. You can find travel support websites that give you insight into essential words and phrases used in the area you plan to visit. Learn how to say hello, goodbye, thank you, and other basics in German using this approach. While this may be a bit of a shortcut approach to learning to speak German, at least this way, you’ll be able to communicate with people on your trip. You’ve got to start somewhere.

Learn Slang Phrases

To sound like a local, learn simple phrases. There are tons of slang dictionaries online to give you some ideas. Some of these are easier than you think! For instance, chillen is the slang of to chill. That’s something you can remember!

Learning to speak a new language before a trip is impossible, but with some effort, you can learn enough to communicate well with locals if you put your mind to it!