How to Get Your House Ready to Sell

Selling your home requires a lot of work and preparation. In fact, this is a process that can take many months, so you need to start planning well in advance to make sure everything runs smoothly.

But what exactly do you need to do to get your house ready to sell? When should you start each task within this process? Keep reading this helpful guide to find out all you need to know.

Find a real estate agent

Although it’s possible for you to sell your home yourself, this generally isn’t advisable since this is a highly complicated process. Without a real estate agent, you may not be able to sell your home quickly and may not get the best deal possible. It would also be extremely stressful to sort out all the paperwork yourself!

Finding a reliable and experienced real estate agent would ease this pressure and help the selling process run more smoothly. Compass Real Estate can help you find an agent who’s extremely knowledgeable about your desired location, and with the help of Compass’s innovative software, this agent can analyze prices and previous sales in this neighborhood to get you the best deal.

Research the real estate market

Before you hire a real estate agent, you can also do a bit of research yourself. Keep an eye on the current real estate market and how well similar homes are selling. Although the market may change when you finally decide to sell your home, this research will give you a better understanding of the selling process and will give you an idea of what you can expect in your location.

Handle repairs and home improvements

Once you’ve assessed the real estate market, you can then start to improve the condition of your home before you put it on the market. First, you need to complete any repairs that need to be done to make sure all parts of your house are in good condition. This can include large issues like fixing the plumbing and also smaller details like repairing small holes in the wall or repainting a worn-looking door.

Ask your real estate agent for advice on how to make your home more appealing to buyers, and then focus on completing these home improvements. You may only need to do small things like repainting the walls, or you might need to update your bathroom(s) and kitchen.

Clean everything

Your house needs to be spotless before you invite prospective buyers inside. First, you need to tackle the major deep cleaning tasks like cleaning your kitchen appliances and removing any traces of mold or grime in problem areas. You should also steam clean your carpets and dust all of the hard-to-reach areas you usually miss.

After your home is completely clean, you’ll need to maintain this standard while potential buyers are still visiting. All this effort will be worth it when you get an amazing offer on your home!

Selling your home is a daunting task, but by following these vital steps, you can make this process as straightforward as possible.