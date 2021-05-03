How To Get Rid Of Bed Bugs In Your Florida House

If you ever notice itchy areas on your skin when you wake up, it’s a sign that you have bed bugs in your house. These house pests are so small that you can hardly see them during the day. However, they are mainly active at night and can be a nuisance in your home.

Bed bugs live in groups and in hidden places like mattresses, headboards, bed frames, and box springs. Luckily, there is a way you can get rid of bed bugs in your home. A pest control company In South Florida. can help you eliminate the infestation in your house.

However, there is a procedure you must follow when getting rid of bedbugs in your house. Here is how to do it.

Getting Rid Of Bed Bugs In Your House

Bedbugs are pesky insects that have been a difficult pest to eradicate. Fortunately, there are some ways you can protect your home from these critters and keep them out of the bedroom!

Identify Where They Live

The first step to getting rid of bed bugs in your house is identifying their hideouts. The most common places are in the mattress, in furniture joints, inside electric outlets, bed frames, and box springs.

Clean with Hot Water

The first thing is cleaning items in hot water with soap or detergent for at least 20 minutes before drying on high heat settings or freezing (although this last option might not be practical).

You’ll also want to get into all those cracks and crevices by scrubbing mattress seams with a stiff brush using soapy water–they’re experts when it comes time to lay eggs too. After vacuuming up any leftover debris, just remember frequent sweeping will help keep things tidy while warding off unwanted guests like bed bugs looking for places other than hotels.

The best way to clean your bedding is with hot water and an industrial dryer. You should also sweep out the mattress seams, vacuum frequently, and use a stiff brush for any difficult-tooth surfaces like pillows or couch cushions where you might find these nasty critters hiding in crevices.

Stop Them From Coming Back!

Clear up clutter in your rooms, avoid leaving things on the floor and clean like crazy. Hot water, steaming and high temperatures are bad for bed bugs. Cover your box spring and mattresses and zip them up as these are the common hideouts for bed bugs.

If you spot any cracks around your sockets or electrical outlet, seal them right away to prevent the bed bugs from making their way back to your house.

Bed bugs are not fun and along with being annoying, they have a stigma attached to them. Bed bugs are like red-eye, if you have them, people think you’re dirty. If you’ve had them before then you know.