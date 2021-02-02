How to Find the Right Miami Rehab Center for Your Needs

Situated on the Southeastern coast of Florida, Miami is the seat of Miami-Dade County and is a major hub of commerce, industry, culture, tourism, and arts. It is one of the most productive global cities not only in the United States but in the entire world, producing a total gross domestic product of USD 354.7 billion in 2018.

But aside from attracting attention because of its bustling economy, its beautiful beaches, world-renowned cityscape, and pulsating nightlife, Miami is also making headlines because of its growing addiction and overdose epidemic problems.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an annual average of more than 560,000 persons aged 12 or older use illicit drugs in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan statistical area. Over 349,000 persons aged 12 or older were also classified as having a substance use disorder in the past year.

If you are one of the many residents of the city suffering from substance use disorder (SUD), it is important to begin your search for drug rehab in Miami, FL, as early as possible. Remember, however, that it is essential to find the right program that suits your recovery needs. Consider the steps below when looking for the ideal treatment facility.

Identify Your Treatment Needs

There is no single foolproof treatment for SUD. A program that works for somebody you know will not automatically work for you because every person’s addiction problem is unique. You must find a rehab center that offers intervention programs, treatment modalities, and services that match your specific requirements and circumstances to increase the likelihood of success.

As such, the first step to finding the right facility is knowing your treatment needs. Below are several factors you may want to consider when assessing your requirements:

Level of Addiction

Addiction exists in a spectrum from very mild to very severe. Your place in the addiction spectrum will depend on several factors, such as the substance you are using, how much you are taking, how long you have been using, and its impact on your relationships, among others.

To determine the severity of your problem, you can seek the help of addiction specialists or a general practitioner who will assess your condition based on a set of criteria. After the process, you will know your addiction level and receive recommendations on what type of rehab care would best suit your situation.

In case you are hesitant to approach your family doctor, you can use the services provided by the local government in your area.

Circumstances

Part of determining your recovery needs is taking a close look at your circumstances. Do you have a full-time job? Does your family need you to be around every day? Your family, work, and other responsibilities impact your schedule and availability, which are vital factors to consider when choosing a rehab program. Keep in mind that you will most likely drop out if the length and duration of the treatment conflict with everything that is going on in your life.

Type of Care

Try to figure out if you require specialized care since it will help you narrow down your rehab options. For example, you may prefer a program that offers an inclusive environment if you are a member of the LGBT community. If you are a believer, perhaps you would be more comfortable entering a rehab that incorporates spirituality in their treatment interventions. Whichever the case, just make sure that you are receiving proper, evidence-based care.

Determine Your Budget

Once you have identified your specific requirements, the next step would be to determine your budget. Note that rehab costs vary depending on the types of intervention, services, facilities, and many other factors. Some centers offer free services, while others charge thousands of dollars a month.

You need to know how much you can afford so you can plan what to do next. Ultimately, you are left with two options if you have limited finances. First, you can limit your choices among rehab centers that offer treatment for free or at a low cost. Second, you can find a way to pay for your treatment. For instance, you can check your insurance provider if they cover your rehab cost. You can also try securing private financing or raising money using crowdfunding sites.

Know Your Options

After identifying your treatment needs and figuring out your budget, you are ready to see what options are available to you. According to SAMHSA, there are 668 substance abuse treatment facilities in Florida offering various types of care, many of which are operated by private non-profit organizations.

Consider your treatment requirements and financial situation as you choose which rehab care suits you best. In general, you need to decide on the following:

Treatment setting . You need to determine if you will enter a residential inpatient program, where you stay in the facility during treatment or outpatient service where you attend therapy sessions during the day, but you return home afterward.

. You need to determine if you will enter a residential inpatient program, where you stay in the facility during treatment or outpatient service where you attend therapy sessions during the day, but you return home afterward. Type of rehab . You have the option of choosing rehabs that offer specialized types of care, such as holistic, dual diagnosis, religious, and gender-specific treatment programs.

. You have the option of choosing rehabs that offer specialized types of care, such as holistic, dual diagnosis, religious, and gender-specific treatment programs. Program length. The length of addiction rehab programs varies, especially in inpatient care. Some offer 30 days of treatment, while others provide long-term care for up to 12 months or more. Outpatient programs, on the other hand, can be as short as a few months. Think about which suits your circumstances.

Start Looking

Once you know what you need exactly, you can start searching for an addiction facility that could address your unique needs. You can ask for referrals from medical practitioners or trusted friends, use free advisory services online, or attend support groups where you can connect with individuals who successfully overcome the same struggle. Remember to check the reputation of the facility you are eyeing by conducting a quick background check, reading reviews, and checking if they are licensed by state authorities.

Substance use disorder is a serious problem that impacts every aspect of your life. That is why you cannot be complacent when looking for an addiction treatment facility in Miami. Take your time, do your homework, and consider the steps above to have the best chance at finding the ideal rehab that suits your unique needs.