How to Determine if You Have a Strong Personal Injury Case in Florida

How to Determine if You Have a Strong Personal Injury Case in...

It can be hard to determine if you have a case if you’re not a personal injury law professional. If you were injured in an accident, you could be entitled to financial compensation.

A personal injury attorney in Boca Raton, Florida, can help you recognize the signs of a winning case.

While there are no guarantees, winning claims contain the following elements:

Elements of a Strong Personal Injury Case

Many personal injury professionals have experience with recovering damages in the following scenarios. If the following signs are present, the injured party will likely receive just recompense for their accident injuries:

The defendant admitted fault or negligence

The incident was caught on camera or seen by multiple eyewitnesses

You’ve suffered serious injuries and received medical attention because of the accident

It’s important to your recovery and claim that your injury and treatment are well documented. This helps your legal team know the total past and future costs you’ve suffered because of your injuries.

Serious Injuries in Florida

According to Florida law, “Serious bodily injury” means an injury to a person that causes a physical condition that creates a substantial risk of death, serious personal disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ. If your injuries have had a significant impact on your life, consult with a seasoned accident law attorney.

Florida Personal Injury Case Damages

A personal injury claim may be an appropriate response for an assortment of injury situations. Personal injury cases can involve car accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle crashes, medical malpractice, slip and fall accidents, defective products, animal bites and more.

Economic Damages in Florida Personal Injury Cases

If you’ve incurred financial losses because of an injury caused by another party, you may be able to recover the following economic damages:

Lost income

Medical, doctor, emergency room, ambulance, surgery costs

Physical therapy

Occupational and vocational therapy

Counseling expenses

In-home and personal care

Medications and prescription drugs

Medical equipment and supplies

Travel expenses to and from doctor’s visits and Childcare costs

Victims need to provide proof of all of their accident-related expenses, so claimants must keep a detailed list of their accident expenses and experiences.

Non-Economic Damages in Florida Personal Injury Cases

In addition to economic losses, accident victims can be compensated for their mental anguish, physical pain, and other non-economic damages. Non-economic damages you could receive will depend on the type and severity of your injuries. More serious injuries or accidents that cause permanent impairments typically increase the strength of your case.

Speak With an Attorney if You Have a Personal Injury Case

Florida law states that you deserve compensation for your damages when another party causes you harm and injury. If you want to dive deeper into the strength of your claim, consult with a Florida attorney.