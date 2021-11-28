How To Choose a Vitamin Complex

Dietary supplements in the form of synthetic vitamins, minerals, or herbs are often recommended for their many health benefits. However, because of the limited regulations that govern them, it’s easy to get ripped off with counterfeits, low-quality supplements, or worse, potentially harmful ones. This is why it is important to patronize only trustworthy e-pharmacies such as CLUB120, that guarantee high-quality products.

Meanwhile, if you’ve been finding it a little difficult to choose a vitamin complex, this article is for you. It highlights the basic facts about vitamins, including how to select one. Read on.

What Are Vitamins And Why Are They Important?

Vitamins are essential nutrients that the body needs to perform important bodily functions such as boosting immunity, healing wounds, and improving metabolism, among others. They are organic molecules that humans require in small doses for diverse bodily functions.

Although some people get all the much-needed nutrients and vitamins from eating healthy meals, others require extra, else they suffer from vitamin deficiency, hence the need for supplements. There are several essential vitamins the body needs to function properly, and while they’re all available in synthetic form, deciding the right one to take can sometimes be daunting.

Read on to find out more about the different types of vitamins and their individual benefits.

Types Of Vitamins And Their Benefits

There are several types of vitamin complexes but the essential ones are 13 in number and they’re divided into two broad categories: fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins. This piece highlights 3 of these essential vitamins; vitamins C, D, and B.

B Vitamins: These include B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, B5, B7, and B9. Each of these vitamins has specific functions and benefits. Here’s a tabular form of their benefits.

Vitamins Benefits B1 Also called Thiamine, this vitamin helps in the cellular conversion of carbohydrates to energy. It’s very important during pregnancy or breastfeeding. B2 AKA Riboflavin, this vitamin promotes the production of red blood cells. B3 AKA Niacin, it’s important for healthy skin and nerves. It also has cholesterol-lowering properties. B6 AKA Pyridoxine, it helps in forming red blood cells and it’s required for protein diets. B12 This helps metabolic processes and maintains the CNS B5 Essential for food metabolism, hormone production, and cholesterol. B7 AKA Biotin, this vitamin helps in the metabolism of carbs and proteins, hormone production, and cholesterol balance. B9 This vitamin is needed for DNA production and is great for pregnant women. C This is an antioxidant that promotes healthy skin, teeth, and gums. It’s great for wound healing D Gotten from the sun and helps with calcium absorption

It’s worthy of note that vitamins C and B (all the 8 Bs) are water-soluble while the D vitamin is fat-soluble.

How To Choose A Vitamin Complex

When it comes to choosing a vitamin complex, the first rule is to always go for what you know you don’t get enough of from your diet. For example, vitamin B is common in diets and chances are that you have enough of it. Thus, if you were to pick a vitamin on a store shelf, it should be the last item on your mind.

But why is vitamin B even on this list if it is so common? Well, it’s because there are about 4 groups of people that are likely to be suffering from a deficiency. They include:

pregnant women

people who struggle with alcoholism

vegans

people over the age of 65

Since we’re focusing on vitamins B, C, and D in this article. Here are things you can do to make you buy the best of each of these vitamin classes.

For Vitamin B:

Make sure all the Bs are present. Note that it might be hard to find a product that contains the 3 honorary Bs (Choline, Inositol, and Para-Aminobenzoic Acid (PABA)), so you can opt-in for one that doesn’t. However, make sure that all others are present; Ensure that the product contains the active form of B12 and folic acid and nothing else; Avoid the vitamins that contain artificial dyes and coloring; Pay attention to the doses of the vitamin and only select one based on the recommendation of your doctor or healthcare provider. A good vitamin B-complex doesn’t necessarily need to be overly expensive. Don’t put a hole in your pocket.

For Vitamin C:

Vitamin C helps boost the immune system, and improve skin, and bone function. It's worth noting that, unlike Vitamin B, all forms of vitamin C work in a similar way. However, remember to consult your doctor or healthcare provider to help you decide the right dose for you.

For Vitamin D:

You probably already know that the sun is the major source of vitamin D. You know you need to augment what you have with food or dietary supplements if you live in an area with inadequate sunlight. Vitamin D3 is usually the vitamin of choice as it is thought to be bioavailable. However, recent findings show that D2 is also just as effective. Either one is great for treating deficiencies.

Where To Buy High-Quality Vitamins

