How To Boost Your Immunity In A Day

Your immune system is responsible for protecting the body against disease-causing microbes. A weakened system makes one vulnerable to all forms of bugs and infections, one of the reasons you should strive to keep your immunity response in tip-top shape.

This is the only way you would be able to combat common infections such as the common cold and flu.

Here are a few tips on how to boost your immune response in just 24 hours.

Drink Lots Of Water

Water plays a vital role in our body and defense system. It helps keep body cells well hydrated as well as make the process of regenerating lymphatic cells (cells that fight disease-causing microbes) much easier. That said, drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day, and topping it up with other beneficial beverages, such as herbal tea, will go a long way in improving your immune response.

Drink Bone Broth

Bone broth packs many essential nutrients that promote good health. These include minerals and vitamins for cellular health as well. You can also enrich your bone broth by tossing in garlic (packs potent anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties), chili (is a natural decongestant), ginger, and cinnamon. All these help improve the cell recovery rate.

Increase Your Vitamin C Intake

Vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients required for improved immune response. Increasing your intake of vitamin C can, therefore, help keep you protected from common infections and cold. Some of the best sources of vitamin C include papayas, kiwi, citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, and red peppers.

Get Some Vitamin D

Basking in the morning or evening sun enables the body to manufacture the much-needed Vitamin D. Vitamin D will not only make it easier for the body to fight common colds and flu but also help revamp your immunity system. Basking in the sun gives the body full-spectrum Vitamin D, as compared to synthesized vitamin D from stores.

Increase Your Zinc Intake

Zinc is another essential mineral required for healthy cell development and immune response. You can supplement your zinc intake by including foods such as beef, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and cacao in your diet plans.

Get Plenty Of Rest And De-Stress

Stress is the last thing you’ll want when looking to boost your immune system. That said, it would be advisable to avoid/manage stress whenever possible. You will also need plenty of rest to give the body time to heal and rejuvenate. Make it a habit of getting at least 7 hours of sleep every day, and try to avoid digital media during this time.

Eat Fermented Foods

Your gut health plays a crucial role in how effective the immune system will be. That said, increasing your intake on fermented foods improves the presence of good bacteria in the digestive tract, hence improved health. Some of the foods to go for include sauerkraut, miso, kimchi, kefir, and tempeh. Add these to your diet plan for improved overall health.

