How to Avoid Addiction Relapse

It’s common for those struggling with addiction to relapse once or twice during the recovery process. In some cases, people who suffer a drug addiction fall off the wagon several times before getting sober for the last time.

Actually, despite FDA – approved treatments for alcohol, nicotine, and opioid addiction, more than two-thirds of individuals, will fall into relapse after the initial treatment.

Educating yourself about this process and what might trigger you to relapse, and working on a plan in case these triggers appear, are the first steps towards prevention. It is also worth mentioning that there are things that can be done to reduce the likelihood of experiencing a relapse. Here are a few valuable suggestions that can help you avoid relapse during recovery.

Avoid tempting scenarios.

We’ve often heard people share that they wanted to prove to others or themselves that they could be around substances and not use them – which is a dangerous trap. While you may be able to prevent temptation at that moment, this may not always be the case, especially if you’re early in recovery.

If possible, back off from any situations that may place you in the way of temptation. You can simply avoid going places and events where there will be substance abuse or where there will be reminders of times you used that substance.

Develop a positive support network.

Addiction social circles are typically made of “using buddies” with supportive friends and family being distant outliers. When faced with fears, it’s always better to surround yourself with supportive people who are supportive of your addiction-free lifestyle and do not engage in substance use.

For this reason, it’s crucial to be surrounded by people who will be able to support you in your times of need. Cut off relationships and ties with unhealthy groups and people. If necessary, delete their numbers or block them from social network sites and focus your attention on creating a new and healthier backing group.

Create a healthy schedule.

Frequently, when patients leave dual diagnosis treatment centers Los Angeles, they are asked to develop a daily schedule. In doing so, they have a better understanding of their time – time that usually includes meetings and treatment, activities of daily living, necessary activities such as work and family time, and free time.

A schedule will offer you a new opportunity to develop a healthier routine, a better you. And the same goes for those in treatment as they are required to follow a schedule as part of the learning structure. With a routine, you will be able to continue that structured way of living.

Don’t view relapse as a failure.

When those facing addiction enter a relapse, they usually see it as the ultimate failure. Unfortunately, more than relapse, their thinking is what keeps them sick. That said, if you were able to stay clean and sober for so long, you would be able to do it again.

Do not be ashamed to reach out and seek help. When things seem uncertain, take a moment to process the emotions and events that lead to relapse so that they are not repeated. By processing these feelings and thoughts, you can learn to better avoid mistakes next time. This will only help you in your recovery journey.