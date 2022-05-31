How South Floridians Can Make Extra Cash

Living in South Florida is a dream for many, especially since it’s called the Sunshine State for a reason. Whether you’re retired, want to live by the beach, or are just looking for some extra cash each month, there are plenty of ways to bring in a little more money to fund your Florida lifestyle.

Cut Back on Existing Expenses

Bringing in extra income each month is a great start, but you might be tempted to fall prey to something called lifestyle inflation if you don’t also actively look for ways to cut back on your spending. Lifestyle inflation means your expenses rise to match your new income levels, and you won’t be any better off financially than when you started. Luckily, there are a few solutions.

One option is to look to Earnest student loan refinancing to take care of your current education debt, which might offer better terms than you currently have. In addition, you can cut out the gym membership and streaming services from your budget and take advantage of the year-round nice weather.

Get a Job That Lets You Work from Home

Whether it’s a full-time job or a part-time job to help you fund your lifestyle, a work-from-home job can free up more time to spend in the sunshine. During the mild winter days, you might even be able to sit outside while working. You can find these opportunities in many industries, such as legal services, customer service, or graphic design. Online job boards can help you find something in your area. Even if the job is online, there may be location restrictions because of state laws.

Rent Out Your Extra Space

Many want to travel to South Florida on vacation, and whether or not you live right by the beach, there are likely individuals ready to rent your extra space. If you are a good host and have a desirable area, you can add quite a bit of money to your account. Think about the highest-demand times in your area. Do a bit of research to find out when conventions, sporting events, or concerts occur in South Florida.

Become a Florida Mermaid

If you were one of those kids who dreamed of being a mermaid, you can be paid to be one in real life. You’ll need to find a mermaid tail, which can be purchased online, and you will have to be able to swim well.

It takes lots of practice, but if you get the hang of it, it can be a perfect job if you want to take advantage of the warm waters of South Florida. Know that you might not get paid a lot, especially if you are just getting started. But it could be a fun way to make some cash on the side while doing something enjoyable.